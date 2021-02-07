Best Stocks in the Past Week: Virgin Galactic Surges High

The best-performing stocks in the past week include Cassava Sciences, Skillz, Churchill Capital, Virgin Galactic, DraftKings, Tilray, Snap and more.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer shared his game plan for next week's earnings.

For Super Bowl Sunday, Cramer shared his best player props for Super Bowl 55 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are some of the best stocks in the past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Feb. 5.

1. Cassava Sciences | Increased +126.03%

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) - Get Report reported this past Tuesday that a study of its simufilam Alzheimer's treatment candidate shows the drug improves cognition and behavior.

2. Magnite | Increased +58.63%

Online advertising platform Magnite jumped (MGNI) - Get Report Friday after it agreed to buy SpotX, a connected TV and video advertising platform, from RTL Group.

3. Skillz | Increased +58.29%

Skillz (SKLZ) - Get Report and the NFL aim to connect with the next generation of football fans. And they're sponsoring a contest to develop a new mobile game. Real Money columnist told investors to ignore GameStop and buy Skillz.

4. Churchill Capital | Increased +51.44%

Churchill Capital (CCX) - Get Report is one of the top SPACs that is heavily connected to the EV sector.

5. Tilray | Increased +42.10%

Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report and other cannabis stocks were rising after Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) - Get Report purchased GW Pharma (GWPH) - Get Report. Tilray has also been expanding more of its business to Europe, which could present a huge expansion opportunity for the cannabis sector.

6. Teradata | Increased +37.84%

Teradata (TDC) - Get Report displayed a fourth-quarter profit, benefiting from corporate demand for enterprise software. Investors are buying into this report and have helped shares rise this past week.

7. Novavax | Increased +31.34%

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report shared promising results from its Covid-19 vaccine study in late January and has helped shares continue to rise through February.

8. Penn National Gaming | Increased +24.29%

Cramer remains a giant believer in Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report. Cathie Wood and Ark Next Generation announced that they were buying into its competitor DraftKings this past week, sending the gambling sector higher.

9. Virgin Galactic | Increased +22.69%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report announced a new launch window starting Feb. 13. Another space tourism group called Astra announced they would go public via SPAC.

10. Snap | Increased +20.21%

Snap (SNAP) - Get Report reported better than expected earnings Thursday but forecasted a first-quarter EBITDA loss. Despite the disappointing forecast for its first-quarter, analysts threw their support behind the social media company.

11. MGM Resorts | Increased +19.92%

MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get Report is expected to report its earnings Wednesday and investors have high hopes for the gambling and hospitality company.

12. Pinterest | Increased +19.63%

Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report shares hit record highs after smashing its earnings expectations this past Thursday. It grew monthly users by 37%. TheStreet provided a guide on how to trade Pinterest on Friday.

13. Workhorse Group | Increased +18.33%

Workhorse Group (WKHS) - Get Report has been rising all year along with other stocks in the EV sector. President Biden's policy will benefit the push towards electric vehicles.

14. DraftKings | Increased +18.04%

Cramer believes gambling stocks should not be regulated more than stocks. ARK ETF added shares of DraftKings recently, elevating (DKNG) - Get Report the stock price.

15. Shopify | Increased +17.22%

Cramer continued to recommend shares of Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report on Monday's episode of Mad Money.

All stock prices are referenced and pulled from Yahoo Finance while rankings were pulled from Barchart.com.