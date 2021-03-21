Best Stocks in the Past Week: Upstart, Facebook, AMC

The best-performing stocks in the past week include Williams-Sonoma, AMC Entertainment, Facebook, Discovery Communications and more.

Jim Cramer reflected on the market crash that happened in March 2020 and what he's reflecting on one year later. TheStreet shared the 25 stocks whose price gain increased the most that you should have bought after the market crash on Mar. 16, 2020.

Cramer talked about what to expect in the upcoming week on Friday's episode of Mad Money including Fed Chair Jay Powell speaking Monday.

Here are some of the best stocks in the past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Mar. 19. These include stocks over a $10 share price at the time of publishing.

1. Upstart | Increased +116.00%

Shares of Upstart (UPST) - Get Report nearly doubled on Thursday after it agreed to buy Prodigy Software, a provider of cloud-based automotive retail software.

2. Williams-Sonoma | Increased +29.43%

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report topped estimates on strong online sales and got a share price boost after its earnings beat.

Jim Cramer shared what the shorts got wrong with Williams Sonoma. Cramer spoke with CEO Laura Alber on Mad Money this past week after the results.

3. AMC Entertainment | Increased +24.82%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report were rising on Monday after California announced its plans to reopen its theatres. AMC announced Thursday that all of its theatres will be reopened by Friday.

4. Hartford Financial | Increased +22.06%

Hartford Financial (HIG) - Get Report spiked on Thursday after the insurer said rival Chubb (CB) - Get Report made a preliminary takeover approach.

5. Rackspace Technology | Increased +17.42%

Rackspace Technology (RXT) - Get Report was rising this past week after speculation of a takeover.

6. Tencent Music | Increased +14.84%

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) - Get Report is raising this past week as it's set to report its fourth-quarter financials Mar. 22.

7. Luminar Technologies | Increased +11.65%

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) - Get Report shares were surging detailed its plans for 2021, including as much as a doubling of revenue from 2020.

8. NXP Semiconductors | Increased +10.12%

Effective Mar. 22, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) - Get Report is set to join the S&P 500 along with Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report, Generac Holdings (GNRC) - Get Report, and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Report.

9. Discovery Communications | Increased +8.68%

Discovery Communications (DISCA) - Get Report topped estimates back in late February as its streaming service Discovery+ will top 12 million in March.

10. Facebook | Increased +8.09%

Facebook (FB) - Get Report shares were rising this past week after Mark Zuckerberg said the Apple iOS 14 update expected to come out early next year should benefit the social media company.

TheStreet looked at the charts this past week and believe it's time to buy shares of Facebook.

11. United Airlines | Increased +7.96%

United Airlines UAL announced this past Monday that it is expected to be cash-flow positive in March and was one of the top stock gainers on Monday.

12. American Airlines | Increased +6.85%

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report announced earlier in March that it will plan a $7.5 billion debt sale to pay back its loans.

All stock prices are referenced and pulled from Yahoo Finance while rankings were pulled from Barchart.com.