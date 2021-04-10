15 Best Stocks in the Past Week: Square, Roku, Pinterest

The best-performing stocks in the past week include Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, Roblox, Zillow, Levi Strauss & Co, and more.

Stocks finished higher Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 closing at record highs, as investors look past signs of higher inflation in the U.S. and China.

The top gainers on Friday, ending the week, included FuboTV (FUBO) - Get Report, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) - Get Report, Harley Davidson (HOG) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, and Honeywell (HON) - Get Report.

Here are some of the best stocks in the past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Apr. 9. These include stocks over a $10 share price at the time of publishing.

1. Rice Acquisition Corp. | +65.74%

Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE) - Get Report advanced after the special purpose acquisition company said it was combining Aria Energy and Archaea Energy and taking them public in a $1.15 billion SPAC merger.

The deal will create a major renewable natural gas platform.

2. Greenwich LifeSciences | +55.18%

Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI recently announced the titles and authors of the two abstracts/posters that were accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, which will be held in a virtual format from Apr. 10-15.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is primarily focused on the development of GP2 -- immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

3. Celcuity | +39.93%

Celcuity (CELC) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced Thursday that it has entered into a global licensing agreement with Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report.

The agreement grants Celcuity exclusive rights to Pfizer's gedatolisib, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with ER+/HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The partnership is in line with Celcuity's effort to pursue an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer.

Celcuity paid an upfront license fee of $5 million of cash and $5 million of Celcuity's common stock as upfront payment. Pfizer is eligible to receive up to $330 million of development and sales-based milestone payments and tiered royalties on potential sales. Additional financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

4. Snap | +15.98%

Shares of Snap (SNAP) - Get Report rose after the Snapchat parent was upgraded to overweight from neutral by Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell with a $75 price target.

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney assumed coverage with an outperform rating and $68 target.

5. Square | +13.90%

Square (SQ) - Get Report shares rose after the financial services company was upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to outperform.

Earlier this month, TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer explained why he’s bullish on Square and arch-rival PayPal.

Square has gained 37% over the past six months as e-commerce exploded during the COVID pandemic.

6. Up Fintech Holding | +13.42%

Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) - Get Report, an online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, announced Tuesday that a consortium of leading institutional investors have subscribed to purchase convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$90 million through a private placement.

Consummation of the placement of the convertible notes is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The convertible notes to be issued will mature in 2026 unless previously converted.

7. Roku | +12.15%

Amid strong momentum in streaming video, we’ve seen stocks for companies like Roku (ROKU) - Get Report, Disney (DIS,) - Get Report FuboTV (FUBO) - Get Report, and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report surge.

In his "No Huddle Offense" segment, Jim Cramer said if you want to take the temperature of the market, look no further than Roku (ROKU) - Get Report.

The stock represents a piece in the battle between secular growth stocks that do well no matter what the economy, and cyclical stocks, which only rally when the economy is doing well. Roku was booming during the pandemic and it will do well post-pandemic as well, according to Cramer.

8. Twitter | +10.97%

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report may not want in on Clubhouse, but Facebook (FB) - Get Report certainly wants to set up a similar app all its own.

The rollout of Facebook's Clubhouse rival, Hotline, follows Twitter’s decision not to move forward with a bid for Clubhouse.

Clubhouse is an invitation-only audio-chat iPhone app launched in April 2020 that operates similar to a real-time conference, party, or social gathering, but virtually, and voice only.

9. Norwegian Cruise Line | +9.70%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report advanced after the cruise line operator submitted a plan to U.S. health officials to restart cruising from U.S. ports beginning July 4. It's part of a two-pronged plan to emerge from the COVID-19 shutdown.

The plan helped send its stock higher, although questions still remain on whether it can maintain momentum.

10. Roblox Corp. | +9.62%

Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report was rising Monday after several analysts initiated coverage of the video game platform with positive ratings a month after the company went public.

Bank of America analyst Ryan Gee initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating and a $70 price target.

11. Pinterest | +9.58%

Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report shares rose after a report said the image-sharing social media platform was in discussions to buy VSCO (Visual Supply Company), a photography app popular with teens.

Two knowledgeable sources gave that information to The New York Times. They didn’t specify a value for the transaction. VSCO has garnered $90 million in funding and was last valued at $550 million, according to the Times.

Pinterest has soared 77% over the last six months as consumers have turned heavily to social media during the COVID pandemic.

12. Zillow | +8.86%

"They are doing incredibly well. I don't mind their business model," said Cramer of Zillow (Z) - Get Report in a Mad Money Lightning Round this past week.

After the Great Depression, we saw many lasting changes in behavior, Cramer explained, and the same is true today. For example, the urban exodus is likely here to stay, and that's great news for the homebuilders and everyone from Zillow to Tractor Supply (TSCO) - Get Report.

13. Carnival | +8.58%

Carnival (CCL) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from neutral by a Credit Suisse analyst who sees a mid or late-summer cruise restart from the COVID-19 shutdown as looking increasingly likely.

Carnival said Wednesday that it would likely post a first-quarter loss of around $2 billion, but it also noted improved bookings and cash balances.

14. Crowdstrike | +8.22%

Crowdstrike (CRWD) - Get Report announced this past week that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: External Threat Intelligence Services, Q1 2021 report.

The report identified the most significant threat intelligence service providers to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of their solutions, including CrowdStrike's Falcon X product suite.

CrowdStrike was also the only vendor to receive a five out of five in the Market Presence category, which is scored on a vendor's service revenue and the number of enterprise clients.

15. Levi Strauss & Co. | +7.98%

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) - Get Report advanced Friday after the maker of iconic jeans and other clothing raised its dividend and its guidance, citing the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as it reported its latest financial results.

The maker of jeans and other clothing reported better-than-expected earnings and raised its guidance, sparking a slew of price-target upgrades.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend to 6 cents a share from 4 cents, payable May 25 to holders of record May 7.

Nvidia and Marvell are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.