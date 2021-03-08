Best Stocks in the Past Week: Oil Stocks Power Higher

The best-performing stocks in the past week include Occidental Petroleum, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, GameStop, ViacomCBS, Rocket Companies and more.

U.S. crude prices are trading at the highest levels since April 2019, pushing oil majors firmly into the green, following a stronger-than-expected February jobs report and Thursday's agreement on production cuts from OPEC.

Oil prices are closing in on the highs and TheStreet shared how to trade oil as it nears this key level.

Here are some of the best stocks in the past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Mar. 5. These include stocks over a $10 share price at the time of publishing.

1. GameStop | Increased +35.38%

GameStop (GME) - Get Report was rising this past week as WallStreetBets focused its energy back on the heavily shorted stock. TheStreet's Doug Kass explained why GameStop should have never been shorted so much and that greed got in the way.

2. Diamondback Energy | Increased +23.08%

Diamondback Energy (FANG) - Get Report lost 4 to 5 days due to the Texas storms back in February.

3. Discovery | Increased +21.16%

Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report was one of the most heavily shorted stocks as of this past week which was highlighted in TheStreet's interview with S3 Partners.

4. Occidental Petroleum | Increased +17.36%

Early this past week, Jim Cramer shared that if oil runs to $65, which it did later in the week that oil stocks will have room to run. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Report was running as oil prices surged this past week.

5. Marathon Oil | Increased +16.94%

Marathon Oil (MRO) - Get Report was one of the premarket movers this past Friday as oil prices continued to rise this past week.

6. Lyft | Increased +15.12%

Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report announced that its best rideshare week since March 2020. The company disclosed this information in an SEC filing this past Tuesday.

7. ViacomCBS | Increased +15.12%

ViacomCBS (VIAC) launched its new streaming app Paramount+ and launched a major marketing campaign to drive signups to the app around the Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah that aired Sunday night.

8. Rocket Companies | Increased +14.87%

Cramer talked about the rise in Rocket Companies this past week and said the decision to short the company was a poor one. TheStreet looked at the charts this past week and see volatility ahead.

9. ConocoPhillips | Increased +12.17%

ConocoPhillips (COP) - Get Report is another stock that benefited from the rise in the price of oil this past week.

10. Exxon Mobil | Increased +12.07%

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report extended its gains after activist investor Jeff Ubben was added to its board.

All stock prices are referenced and pulled from Yahoo Finance while rankings were pulled from Barchart.com.