Best Stocks in the Past Week: Fisker, Cruise Lines Soar

The best-performing stocks in the past week include GameStop, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Caesars Entertainment, American Airlines, Carnival Cruises and more.

Travel stocks this past were rising as the positive vaccine distribution news is giving investors hope that we're turning the corner to a post-coronavirus world. If you're looking for the best travel stocks to buy, TheStreet selected some favorites for 2021.

Here are some of the best stocks in the past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Feb. 26. These include stocks over a $10 share price at the time of publishing.

1. GameStop | Increased +150.65%

GameStop (GME) - Get Report and other favorite stocks from the subreddit WallStreetBets turned higher this past week. Jim Cramer shared what he would like to hear from GameStop management as investors prepared for more action among Reddit favorites.

2. Fisker | Increased +58.42%

Cramer discussed the latest developments with the auto industry and how Fisker (FSR) - Get Report is impacting the car-buying landscape. Fisker made news earlier this past week after it entered a deal with Foxconn to make personal electric vehicles.

3. Royal Caribbean Cruises | Increased +18.26%

Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report was rising this past week after its loss in its quarterly financials beat estimates. TheStreet looked at the charts to see if Royal Caribbean was a buy after its report.

4. WSFS Financial Corp. | Increased +16.05%

WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) - Get Report was selected to join the S&P SmallCap 600 Index this past week, sending the stock higher.

5. Caesars Entertainment | Increased +12.36%

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Report reported a loss in its fourth-quarter report this past week and missed revenue estimates.

6. American Airlines | Increased +12.10%

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report is among several carriers upgraded by a Deutsche Bank analyst, who says the sector is getting 'back on track.'

7. Norwegian Cruise | Increased +10.09%

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Report missed forecasts this past week when it reported its quarterly financials but the cruise operator sees a strong 2022 when people return to traveling post-coronavirus.

8. Southwest Airlines | Increased +10.07%

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report also received an upgrade from a Deutsche Bank analyst as it also reported that February numbers were improving.

9. United Airlines | Increased +9.68%

It was announced this past week that United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report improperly secured millions in payments through a data automation scheme, federal officials charged. The carrier settled the case and agreed to pay $49 million.

10. Carnival Cruises | Increased +8.78%

Carnival Cruise (CCL) - Get Report says it has not determined a return date for cruising operations but the stock was rising this past week as positive news about the vaccine distribution in the U.S. has investors looking at travel stocks.

All stock prices are referenced and pulled from Yahoo Finance while rankings were pulled from Barchart.com.