15 Best Stocks in the Past Week: BowX, Nucor, and Target

The best-performing stocks in the past week include Nucor, Target, Restoration Hardware, Cisco Systems, Root Inc., BowX, Costco and more.

Oil continues to surge after a failed attempt to refloat the 224,000-ton Ever Given could extend the current backlog in the Suez Canal, costing global trade as much as $10 billion a week.

Jim Cramer shared his game plan for investors for this upcoming week in the market on the last episode of Mad Money.

Here are some of the best stocks in the past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Mar. 26. These include stocks over a $10 share price at the time of publishing.

1. Root | Increased +19.50%

Auto insurance company Root Inc. (ROOT) - Get Report was included as one of the top shorted stocks this past week. Shares started rising Friday after Citron Research published a report calling the online auto insurance platform a big-time bargain with disruptive technology.

2. BowX Acquisition | Increased +15.71%

WeWork announced it will be going public via a SPAC merger with BowX Acquisition and will get $1.3 billion in cash to expand its office sharing operations. Cramer shared his thoughts on when to buy a SPAC and the things watch out for.

3. ASML NV | Increased +14.29%

Intel said late Tuesday that it will invest $20 billion in two Arizona-based factories in a major push to take on Asia-based chipmaking rivals TSMC and Samsung. Its key European supplier ASML NV (ASML) - Get Report also surged this past week

4. Upstart | Increased +14.10%

Upstart Holdings (UPST) - Get Report was included in the top stocks in last week's list and performed again this past week. Bruce Kamich looked at the charts of Upstart to see how to trade the stock.

5. Kansas City Southern | Increased +13.14%

Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Report agreed to a $25 billion takeover by Canadian Pacific. Cramer shared what the takeover bid could mean for the auto industry.

6. Restoration Hardware | Increased +12.14%

Restoration Hardware (RH) - Get Report topped earnings estimates this past week as it benefited from the surge in the housing market.

7. Applied Materials | Increased +12.00%

Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report was rising this past week after it announced a new $7.5 billion stock repurchase plan.

8. Nucor | Increased +11.19%

Cramer shared on Mad Money why he believes a large infrastructure bill by President Biden isn't needed for infrastructure stocks to be a buy. Nucor (NUE) - Get Report is one of Cramer's favorite infrastructure stocks right now.

Cramer also had the CEO of Nucor on Mad Money this past week during his "Executive Decision" segment.

9. KLA Tencor | Increased +9.24%

Shares of KLA Tencor (KLAC) - Get Report are up over 22% year-to-date and the supplier to semiconductor companies deals with the supply shortage.

10. Dollar General | Increased +8.15%

Dollar General (DG) - Get Report missed on its fourth-quarter earnings this past week but received an upgrade following its report.

11. Lam Research Corp. | Increased +7.73%

Eric Jhonsa shared his six takeaways from the big manufacturing plans by Intel (INTC) - Get Report including the benefits for chip companies like Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) - Get Report and others.

12. Sherwin-Williams | Increased +7.47%

Could certain stocks like Sherwin-Williams (SHW) - Get Report benefit from the housing market boom? Chris Versace looks at potential stocks that could benefit from the recent activity in housing.

13. Cisco Systems | Increased +7.33%

Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report received an upgrade from Goldman Sachs who sees the technology company as a strong reopening play.

14. Target | Increased +7.14%

MoneyShow shared its top investment experts highlight their favorite ideas among big-box retailers and discount stores including Target (TGT) - Get Report.

15. Costco | Increased +7.04%

Cramer shared why investors should be patient with Costco (COST) - Get Report in early March on his monthly members-only call. Shares are up over 10% since he told club members to be patient with the big retailer.

All stock prices are referenced and pulled from Yahoo Finance while rankings were pulled from Barchart.com.

Costco is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.