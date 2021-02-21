TheStreet
Best Stocks in the Past Week: Blockchain, SPAC Stocks Rise

The best-performing stocks in the past week include Churchill Capital IV, Riot Blockchain, Aphria, Futu Holdings, Canaan, Gores Holdings VI and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Earnings season is coming to an end and TheStreet has been highlighting the top companies reporting financials each week. Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report, Home Depot  (HD) - Get Report, and Salesforce  (CRM) - Get Report highlight this week's list.

One of the top stocks under $10 to rise this past week was Energous Corp.  (WATT) - Get Report on news that Apple is working on a wireless charging attachment for the newest iPhones.

Here are some of the best stocks in the past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Feb. 19. These include stocks over a $10 share price at the time of publishing.

1. Canaan | Increased +132.77%

Bitcoin increased its market value to $1 trillion lifting blockchain stocks like Canaan  (CAN)  higher this past week.

2. Churchill Capital IV | Increased +68.06%

Lucid Motors is expected to go public in the upcoming week via a SPAC. Michael Klein's SPAC Churchill Capital IV  has raised 2 billion for the deal. 

3. Riot Blockchain | Increased +65.54%

Riot Blockchain  (RIOT) - Get Report was the top stock on last week's best stocks of the week. As Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies increase in value, blockchain stocks will rise with it.

4. Gores Holdings VI | Increased +47.26%

Matterport is reportedly in merger talks with Gores Holdings VI and the stock was rising this past week after CNBC analyst Josh Brown made a case for why investors should buy shares.

5. QuantumScape | Increased +38.46%

QuantumScape  (QS) - Get Report was rising this past week after the battery maker revealed a technology breakthrough. George Soros also discloses a $4.6 billion stake.

6. Up Fintech Holding | Increased +25.60%

The Chinese version of Robinhood, Up Fintech Holdings aka Tiger Brokers  (TIGR) - Get Report, was rising this past week as Vlad Tenev, the CEO of Robinhood was grilled by representatives in hearings to review the GameStop fiasco earlier this year.

7. Freeport-McMoRan | Increased +20.97%

Freeport-McMoRan  (FCX) - Get Report has been rising this past week with copper hitting new highs. The top copper-producing mining company has recently been rated a buy at J.P. Morgan.

8. Futu Holdings | Increased +20.57%

Futu Holdings  (FUTU)  was rising just like Up Fintech Holdings aka Tiger Brokers this past week. While Tiger Brokers aims to be the Robinhood of China, Futu Holdings hopes to be the Charles Schwab. Futu was mentioned in Jim Cramer's Lightning Round on Mad Money recently. Cramer said, "this is a good speculative stock in China." 

9. Aphria | Increased +19.96%

Tilray  (TLRY) - Get Report was downgraded by two analysts this past week on valuation concerns. This didn't affect Aphria  (APHA) - Get Report because the analysts are still optimistic about the merger between the two companies.

10. Wix.com | Increased +19.36%

Wix reported a fourth-quarter loss but beat revenue estimates when it reported its financials this past week. Investors were bullish after the results and took the stock higher.

All stock prices are referenced and pulled from Yahoo Finance while rankings were pulled from Barchart.com.

