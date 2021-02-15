Best Stocks in the Past Week: Bionano Genomics Surges

The best-performing stocks in the past week include Bionano Genomics, Microstrategy, Riot Blockchain, Fisker, Twitter, Churchill Capital and more.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer shared his game plan as we come to the end of earnings season.

The stock market will be closed Monday for Presidents Day.

Here are some of the best stocks in the past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Feb. 12.

1. Riot Blockchain | Increased +110.78%

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) - Get Report builds blockchain technology and with Bitcoin hitting over $47,000 this past week, cryptocurrency related stocks surged.

2. Marathon Patent | Increased +70.78%

Marathon Patent (MARA) - Get Report mines cryptocurrencies and was rising this past week after the Bitcoin hit its new highs.

3. Microstrategy | Increased +28.33%

Microstrategy (MSTR) - Get Report made a decision to begin buying large amounts of bitcoin in late 2020. With Bitcoin rising over 60% in value year-to-date, the move has certainly paid off.

4. Futu Holdings | Increased +27.22%

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was one of the stocks mentioned in Jim Cramer's Lightning Round on Mad Money this past week. Cramer said, "this is a good speculative stock in China."

5. Fisker | Increased +26.68%

Fisker (FSR) - Get Report shares were soaring Friday after Morgan Stanley gave the electric vehicle company a bullish upgrade.

6. Twitter | Increased +26.63%

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report reported a solid earnings and received several analyst upgrades following its report. Cramer sees Twitter hitting $100 and is currently trading at $71.90.

7. Zillow | Increased +26.18%

Zillow (Z) - Get Report is continuing to rise after its SNL sketch this past week as the home selling app received a price target upgrade from Deutsche Bank after analysts said it sees its potential in a post-Covid world.

8. Bionano Genomics | Increased +24.29%

Bionano Genomics (BNGO) - Get Report was priced under $1 at the end of 2020 and has been rising all year. Bionano Genomics provides detection for genetic disease research, cancer research & cytogenomics with genome imaging. The stock is up over 300% year-to-date.

9. HubSpot | Increased +20.96%

HubSpot (HUBS) - Get Report reported strong earnings and received analysts upgrades that led to the stock surging Friday.

10. Fiverr | Increased +17.80%

Fiverr (FVRR) - Get Report acquired the creative platform Working Not Working and announced a subscription product this past week, sending the stock higher this past week.

11. Illumina | Increased +17.68%

Illumina (ILMN) - Get Report stock traded higher Friday on price target upgrades by analysts after the gene sequencing firm reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and revenue.

12. Applied Materials | Increased +15.88%

Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report is reporting earnings in the upcoming week and was discussed on Mad Money Friday.

13. Baidu | Increased +15.87%

Baidu (BIDU) - Get Report were higher after Mizuho analyst James Lee reiterated his buy rating on the Chinese internet search services company.

14. Churchill Capital | Increased +15.38%

Churchill Capital is moving higher in hopes that its about to acquire Lucid Motors.

15. Lam Research | Increased +14.99%

Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report approved its quarterly dividend this past week.

All stock prices are referenced and pulled from Yahoo Finance while rankings were pulled from Barchart.com.