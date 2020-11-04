Best Stocks In The Nasdaq Wednesday: Biogen Jumps

The best-performing stocks in the Nasdaq on Wednesday included Biogen, Facebook and PayPal among others.

U.S. stocks surged Wednesday toward their biggest-ever postelection gain, led by a rally in technology shares. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped higher than both the S&P 500 and the Dow, gaining 3.9%.

While S&P 500 index gained 2.2%, its best performance on the day after a U.S. presidential election on record and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 367 points or 1.3% at the close of markets on Wednesday.

1. Biogen BIIB | Increased +43.97%

Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report stock jumped Wednesday after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel said the biotech's Alzheimer's disease treatment was found effective enough in a large trial to support approval.

2. Pinduoduo PDD | Increased +12.83%

Shanghai-based e-commerce firm Pinduoduo (PDD) - Get Report is a rare Chinese stock that has been consistently rising during this volatile period in the markets. Yesterday its shares were up 7.2% after catching an upgrade to Buy from Goldman Sachs.

3. DocuSign DOCU | Increased +12.75%

4. NetEase NTES | Increased +9.04%

Chinese tech stock Netease (NTES) - Get Report was off 3.2% yesterday.

5. Facebook FB | Increased +8.32%

Tech stocks like Facebook (FB) - Get Report were among leading gainers on the stock market Tuesday and traded slightly under 2% at the close of markets on Election Day.

6. PayPal PYPL | Increased +8.05%

PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September rose 75% from last year to $1.07 per share as revenues surged 25% to $5.46 billion

Cramer said he liked PayPal's earnings. "One of the things that are coloring it is that people said their forecast was bad. This company is about a long-term trend towards digitization including crypto. People who are selling the stock simply don't like the fact that it's a $212 billion company and it has some flaws."

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com