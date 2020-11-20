10 Best Stocks in the Nasdaq This Week: Tesla Drives Higher

The top 10 best-performing stocks in the Nasdaq over the past week included Tesla, Moderna, Zoom Video, Docusign and Lululemon. See the rest on TheStreet.

The Nasdaq is up slightly in trading over this week and is barely up in trading on Friday. Stocks have been struggling in the Dow and the S&P 500 this week as the rising Covid-19 cases in the U.S. have investors concerned about a potential shutdown.

Here are the best stocks in the Nasdaq for this past week by their performance in percentage change during trading on Nov. 20. Check back for updates.

1. Tesla Inc. TSLA | +20.75% | Price $491.18

Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report price target was upgraded by Morgan Stanley after the S&P 500 announced that it would be included in the index prior to trading on Dec. 21 on Monday.

2. Moderna MRNA | +9.39% | Price $97.59

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report announced that is looking for imminent approval by the EU on its Covid-19 vaccine. Jim Cramer recommends that we avoid all the vaccine stocks as they prepare for distribution over the next few months.

3. Zoom Video Communications ZM | +9.07% | Price $441.00

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report has faltered as of late after promising news regarding the distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine as investors start to cool on stay-at-home stocks. TheStreet looked at the charts to determine if this might be an opportunity to buy shares of Zoom. It looks like investors were thinking the same thing this week.

4. Docusign Inc. DOCU | +8.99% | Price $223.58

Docusign (DOCU) - Get Report is another stay-at-home stock that has stumbled recently but investors saw it as an opportunity to buy.

5. Mercadolibre MELI | +8.69% | Price $1,421.25

Mercadolibre (MELI) - Get Report, the online marketplace, is rising this week as the holiday shopping approaches. Is Mercadolibre another Amazon that you buy and hold forever?

6. Micron Technology MU | +7.68% | Price $62.14

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report reported its quarterly earnings this week and investors are looking at buying opportunities in the semiconductor sector. Could Micron Technology (MU) - Get Report be the cheap buy in this space?

7. Applied Materials AMAT | +7.07% | Price $77.64

Last week, Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report reported its quarterly earnings and shares have been rising since it topped estimates.

8. Lululemon Athletica LULU | +6.97% | Price $348.25

At the end of October, Cramer recommended buying Nike over Lululemon (LULU) - Get Report but is now the time to buy the athletic wear company before it reports earnings in early Dec.?

9. Microchip Technology MCHP | +6.14% | Price $133.15

Microchip Technology (MCHP) - Get Report declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 36.85 cents per share in early Nov. and is rising on Friday after a private exchange agreement.

10. Netease Inc. NTES | +6.07% | Price $93.44

Netease (NTES) - Get Report reported earnings Thursday and is rising after beating estimates.

None of these stocks is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.