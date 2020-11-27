10 Best Stocks in the Nasdaq This Past Week: Moderna Rises

The top 10 best-performing stocks in the Nasdaq over the past week included Moderna, Tesla and Zoom Video Communications. See the rest on TheStreet.

Stocks were mixed Friday in lighter-than-normal volume following the Thanksgiving holiday. Nasdaq rose 0.80% and traded at an intraday high.

Equities are coming off a mixed performance Wednesday when the Dow dropped below 30,000 but the Nasdaq posted its 44th record close of 2020. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has closed higher for three straight sessions.

Here are the best stocks in the Nasdaq for this past week by their performance in percentage change during trading on Nov. 27. Check back for updates.

1. Moderna Inc | +36.09% | Price $128

Earlier this month, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) - Get Report said it’s reached an important milestone in the trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

The company said it has completed “case accrual for the first interim analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study of mRNA-1273,” its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The report means there are enough patients with Covid-19 in the study to allow for analysis of how effective the vaccine candidate is.

2. Tesla Inc | +17.05% | Price $586.10

On Wednesday, Electric carmaker Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report said will recall 9,537 vehicles including Model X and Model Y SUVs after a U.S. roadways safety agency said they had possible defects.

The decision by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration included 2016 models of SUV X and 2020 models of SUV Y.

This will be the largest Model X recall for Tesla at 9,136 vehicles. The SUV may have a faulty roof trim that could detach from the car and fly putting other bikes and cars on the road at risk.

3. Dollar Tree | +16.01% | Price $109.95

On Tuesday, Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings Tuesday but noted that coronavirus uncertainty, as well as a lack of visibility on government stimulus, continues to cloud its near-term profit guidance.

Dollar Tree said diluted earnings for the three months ending on November 2 came in at $1.39 per share, up 28.7% from the same period last year and 23 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Dollar Tree said, rose 7.5% to $6.18 billion, fractionally ahead of analysts' estimates.

4. Zoom Video Communications | +12.60% | Price $472.15

Earlier this month, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report shares extended declines after the Federal Trade Commission said it will require the online meeting group to enhance its security privacy features.

5. Mercadolibre Inc | +10.47% | Price $1,516.46

Mecradolibre Inc. (MELI) - Get Report reported its third quarter of 2020 financial results this month, posting a net income of $49.7 million.

6. Paypal Holdings | +10.41% | Price $211.24

PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, the payment processing services giant, reported that third-quarter net income more than doubled on 25% higher revenue, beating Wall Street's forecasts.

The company has benefited from the surge in online payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the quarter, the San Jose, Calif., company earned 86 cents a share compared with 39 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings in the latest period were $1.07 a share, up 41% from 76%.

7. Align Technology | +7.41% | Price $475.89

In October, Align Technology (ALGN) - Get Report was getting rave reviews from analysts after the maker of Invisalign teeth straighteners beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations.

Shares of the San Jose-based medical device company were surging 34.8% to $453.

Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson wrote in an investors' note that Align Technology "knocked it out of the ballpark” in the quarter.

8. Applied Materials | +7.20% | Price $82.66

Earlier this month, Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - Get Report topped analyst estimates for fiscal fourth-quarter results and offered upbeat revenue guidance for its fiscal first quarter after the bell on Thursday.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.25 on revenue of $4.69 billion.

Applied Materials, based in Santa Clara, Calif., had been expected to report earnings of $1.17 a share, on sales of $4.6 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 23 analysts.

9. Illumina Inc. | +6.64% | Price $317.02

In September, Illumina (ILMN) - Get Report was downgraded at Stifel and UBS after the gene-sequencing company definitively agreed to pay $8 billion for Grail, which focuses on early-stage-cancer detection.

Grail is backed by Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report Chief Executive Jeff Bezos. The deal, financed with $3.5 billion cash and $4.5 billion of stock, would give Illumina access to Grail's specialized blood-testing technology platform for early cancer detection

10. Vertex Pharmaceutical | +6.63% | Price $226.72

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) - Get Report shares dropped in October after the company said it’s halting development of its VX-814 drug for a lung and liver malady due to liver toxicity, and some analysts reacted negatively.

Vertex shares recently traded at $229, down 16%. They had gained 24% year to date through Wednesday amid enthusiasm for VX-814 and the Boston company's other drugs.