7 Best Stocks in the Nasdaq on Wednesday: Splunk Rises

The best-performing stocks in the Nasdaq on Wednesday included Splunk, Expedia, and Fox Corporation, among others.

Clean energy stocks were rising on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels CLNE was up 8%, while FuelCell Energy FCEL rose 14%, Energous WATT gained 16% and JinkoSolar Holding JKS was up 3.8%.

The rise is attributed mainly to the $900 billion coronavirus relief package that includes extensions on the solar and wind production tax credit. The stimulus bill also includes a $35.2 billion stipulation for alternative fuels and new energy technologies.

Here are the best stocks in the Nasdaq on Wednesday by their performance in percentage change during trading on Dec. 23.

1. Splunk Inc | Increased +4.63%

Earlier this month, Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report, the San Francisco provider of data-analysis software, reported a wider fiscal-third-quarter loss on 11% lower revenue.

Both figures, as well as the company’s fourth-quarter revenue outlook, lagged Wall Street’s expectations.

For the quarter ended Oct. 31, Splunk’s loss widened to $1.26 a share from 38 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. On an adjusted basis, Splunk posted a loss of 7 cents a share.

2. Expedia Group Inc | Increased +3.45%

Shares of Expedia (EXPE) - Get Report were falling Friday after analysts at UBS downgraded the stock to neutral from buy on concerns about the coronavirus pandemic's lasting effect on consumer habits.

Analysts at the firm said the online travel company's risk profile isn't as "compelling at current stock price levels as it was in the March to May timeframe."

3. Fox Corp Cl A | Increased +2.89%

In November, Fox reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $2.72 billion and a net income of $1.12 billion. Quarterly net income increased from $513 million in the prior-year quarter.

4. Moderna Inc | Increased +3.14%

Moderna’s (MRNA) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine candidate won approval from an FDA advisory committee late Thursday, paving the way for the second vaccine candidate to combat the Covid-19 pandemic to win full FDA approval.

The committee voted 20-0 with one abstention to recommend that the FDA grant Moderna’s emergency use authorization.

5. Booking Holdings Inc | Increased +2.70%

In November, Booking Holdings (BKNG) - Get Report reported its third-quarter 2020 earnings which ended on September 20, posting gross travel bookings of $13.4 billion, a 47% decrease from the year-earlier quarter. Room nights decreased 43% over a year ago.

6. Liberty Global Ord A | Increased +2.40%

Liberty Global (LBTYA) - Get Report said last month that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Sunrise Communications, acquiring all publicly held shares of Sunrise Communications Group.

7. Biogen Inc | Increased +2.02%

Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report and Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) - Get Report agreed in November in which the biopharmaceutical companies will work together on Sage's depression drug.

As part of the accord, Biogen will pay Sage $1.525 billion in cash.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com