10 Best Stocks in the Nasdaq on Thursday: Tesla Climbs High

The best-performing stocks in the Nasdaq on Thursday included Pinduoduo Inc., Tesla, and K L A-Tencor Corp, among others.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks finished modestly higher in Thursday's holiday-shortened session as U.K. and European Union negotiators finalized their Brexit trade agreement.

The Dow was up 70 points, or 0.23%, to 30,199, the S&P 500 gained 0.36% and the Nasdaq rose 0.26%. 

Here are the best stocks in the Nasdaq on Thursday by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Dec. 24.

1. Pinduoduo Inc ADR | Increased +9.65%

In November, shares of Pinduoduo  (PDD) - Get Report jumped after the Chinese e-commerce platform reported a surprise adjusted profit and a jump in revenue.

The Shanghai company reported a third-quarter net loss of $115.6 million. Adjusted profit was 0.33 yuan per American depositary share, topping analyst estimates of a loss of 1.14 yuan a share. 

2. K L A-Tencor Corp | Increased +2.43%

Earlier this month, K L A-Tencor Corp announced two new products: the PWG5™ wafer geometry system and the Surfscan® SP7XP wafer defect inspection system. The products are designed to resolve issues in the manufacturing of leading-edge memory and logic integrated circuits, according to the company's statement.

3. Tesla Inc | Increased +2.16%

Tesla Inc.  (TSLA) - Get Report shares slumped lower heading into its S&P 500 debut Monday following a record year for the clean energy carmaker that has added more than half a trillion dollars to its market value.

Tesla entered the S&P 500 as the benchmark's fifth-biggest stock, with a weighting of 1.69% and a market value of around $650 billion following Friday's record-high close of $695.00 per share.

4. Asml Hld NY Reg | Increased +1.93%

In November, ASML  (ASML) - Get Report, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chipmaking equipment, said that it completed the acquisition of Berliner Glas Group, including all subsidiaries. 

5. Lam Research Corp | Increased +1.89%

In November, Lam Research Corp LRCX that its Board of Directors approved a $5 billion share repurchase authorization and a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share of common stock.

6. Fiserv Inc | Increased +1.73%

The small business payment processor Fiserv’s  (FISV) - Get Report Clover payments platform saw a 32% growth in July. The company’s president and CEO Frank Bisignano said in August that the transaction volumes are still increasing now that businesses were reopening. 

7. Applied Materials | Increased +1.62%

In November, many chip equipment stocks were close to their 52-week highs after Applied Materials AMAT became the latest industry player to post a strong earnings report this fall.

8. Broadcom Ltd | Increased +1.47%

This month, shares of Broadcom AVGO were down about 1% at this writing after the chipmaker reported earnings.

Revenue rose almost 12% year over year, while Broadcom beat analysts’ expectations on earnings. Overall, Wall Street has a rather favorable take on the company’s quarter.

The solid fiscal fourth-quarter has analysts jumping on board, even if the stock isn’t reacting as favorably.

9. Charter Communications | Increased +1.32%

The Federal Communications Commission handed out more than $9 billion in funds in its latest round, with Charter Communications  (CHTR) - Get Report getting $1.22 billion and TD Broadband of Blooming Prairie, Minn., getting $1.3 billion to bring internet access to more than 1 million neighborhoods.

10. Monster Beverage Cp | Increased +0.96%

Monster Beverage  (MNST) - Get Report got a lift from a Morgan Stanley analyst in November who upgraded the maker of energy drinks to overweight from equal-weight two days before the company reports quarterly results.

Analyst Dara Mohsenian, who also raised his share price target to $90 from $87, said in a note to investors that the market isn't “appropriately pricing in Monster’s growth potential.”

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com

