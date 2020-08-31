9 Best Stocks in the Nasdaq in August

The nine best-performing stocks increased more than 20% in the Nasdaq in August, including Tesla, Apple, and Nvidia. Check out the other stocks on the list.

The nine best-performing stocks in the Nasdaq in August had a monthly percentage increase of at least 20%.

Here are the best-performing stocks in the Nasdaq for the month of August during trading Monday, Aug. 31.

1. Tesla TSLA | Increased +67.83%

Tesla's stock split on Monday 5-for-1. After announcing the decision earlier this month, Tesla shares increased more than 50%. Tesla hit a record high as shares climbed over $2,000 prior to the stock split. The electric vehicle company is currently trading at $486.54. Jim Cramer talked about his conversion to being bullish on Tesla.

2. Workday WDAY | Increased +32.99%

Workday (WDAY) - Get Report was trading at a record high of $241.35 after reporting increased revenue for the third quarter. TheStreet reviewed the charts and provided investors a guide on how to trade shares of Workday after it reached new highs. The cloud software company has seen new subscribers as workers adapt to remote jobs during the pandemic.

3. Nvidia NVDA | Increased +26.87%

Nvidia's stock was trading at $541.52 on Monday, topping expectations for the technology company, which had fallen earlier this month. Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report reported third-quarter revenue of $4.4 billion. TheStreet reviewed the charts after reporting its financials and gave investors a guide on how to trade Nividia shares.

4. Jd.com JD | Increased +23.88%

The Chinese company JD.com (JD) - Get Report has enjoyed the rise of e-commerce during the pandemic and was trading at $78.96. Jd.com beat earnings expectations when it reported its quarterly financials in August.

5. Marriott Int MAR | Increased +23.27%

The hotel chain Marriott (MAR) - Get Report was trading at $103.94 on August 28th, following a series of new investments that elevated the company from a difficult year. Marriott was upgraded by Jefferies analysts to buy in August.

6. Apple AAPL | Increased +22.68%

Apple reported an increase in sales on its third-quarter earnings and closed on Friday at $499.23. Apple's stock split on Monday 4-for-1, as announced last month after becoming the first company to achieve a $2 trillion market capitalization.

7. Expedia Group EXPE | Increased +22.53%

The online travel booking company Expedia (EXPE) - Get Report has surprisingly seen an increase in the value of its shares despite the decline in travel around the world. Expedia was trading at $98.77 on August 28th.

8. Zoom Video Communications ZM | Increased +22.06%

One of the biggest benefactors of the work-from-home conditions during the coronavirus pandemic is Zoom which was trading at $312.51 on Monday, hitting a new all-time high. Zoom (ZM) - Get Report has taken over remote communications, from online classes to business meetings. Zoom is set to report earnings and TheStreet looked at the charts to review how to trade shares of Zoom when it reports earnings.

9. Ulta Beauty ULTA | Increased +20.66%

The beauty company ULTA Beauty (ULTA) - Get Report has seen its online sales soar since the pandemic started, as shown by their second-quarter report. TheStreet looked at the charts and shared how investors can trade shares of Ulta Beauty. The company was trading at $231.07.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com