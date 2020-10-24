5 Best Stocks In The Dow This Past Week: Travelers Rises

The top five best-performing stocks in the Dow Jones over the past week included The Travelers Companies, JPMorgan, Nike, Walgreens and Coca-Cola.

The Dow ended Friday down 28 points, or 0.1%, to 28,335. For the week, the Dow industrials eased 0.9%.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow for this past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Friday, Oct. 23.

1. The Travelers Companies TRV | Increased 11.21%

Insurer Travelers Companies (TRV) - Get Report on Tuesday reported a core profit of $798 million, or $3.12 a share, more than double the $378 million, or $1.43, of the year-earlier quarter. The earnings exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.91. Its core earnings were up despite above-average catastrophe losses primarily from the derecho windstorm in the U.S. Midwest, the Glass wildfire in California, Tropical Storm Isaias, Hurricane Laura and additional wildfires in the U.S. West.

2. JP Morgan Chase JPM | Increased 2.30%

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report is taking on Square and PayPal with an app and contactless card reader linked to a business checking account. CNBC reported that the bank is rolling out a checking account paired with QuickAccept. QuickAccept offers a flat, pay-as-you-go rate and can be activated for use immediately in the Chase Mobile app or contactless mobile card reader.

3. Nike NKE | Increased 1.65%

Nike (NKE) - Get Report is experiencing tremendous e-commerce growth, which made up 30% of its business in the last quarter. The digital business was already Nike's fastest-growing channel before the pandemic, but digital sales surged 82% in the fiscal 2021 first quarter that ended in August. Nike stock has climbed more than 500% over the last 10 years.

4. Walgreens Boots WBA | Increased 1.40%

Last week Walgreens Boots (WBA) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and said profits in the coming year should continue to grow despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. "I am pleased to report results that came in at the high end of our expectations as we continue to adapt and transform our business model to changing customer needs," said CEO Stefano Pessina.

"Despite uncertainty amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing a gradual improvement in key U.S. and UK markets and continued strong performance in our wholesale business. I'm also encouraged by the accelerating growth in our e-commerce platforms."

5. Coca- Cola KO | Increased 1.02%

Coca- Cola (KO) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings Thursday thanks to improving at-home sales, but decline to offer full-year profit guidance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Throughout this year's crisis, our system has remained focused on its beverages for life strategy. We are accelerating our transformation that was already underway, shaping our company to recover faster than the broader economic recovery," said CEO James Quincey. "While many challenges still lie ahead, our progress in the quarter gives me confidence we are on the right path."

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com