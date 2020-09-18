5 Best Stocks in the Dow This Week

The top five best-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the past week included Walgreens, 3M and Unitedhealth among others.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a third straight week of losses, its longest weekly losing streaks since last year.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average for this week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Friday.

1. Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA | Increased +6.43%

Last month, pharmacy group Walgreens Boot Alliance appointed former Rite Aid CEO John Standley as President of Walgreens (WBA) - Get Report after its CEO Stefano Pessina stepped down in July after five years.

2. Unitedhealth Group UNH | Increased +2.17%

In July, UnitedHealth Group's profits rose sharply because of savings from surgeries, hospital stays and doctor visits canceled due to coronavirus-imposed lockdowns, but health care has returned to near-normal levels in recent weeks. The company that operates health insurer UnitedHealthcare (UNH) - Get Report saw profit surge as it posted net income of $6.64 billion, or $6.91 a share, compared with $3.29 billion, or $3.42 a share, in the same period last year in the second quarter.

3. 3M Company MMM | Increased +2.03%

Industrial group 3M (MMM) - Get Report posted a robust August sales update that indicated stronger-than-expected third-quarter revenues for the company. On Sept. 15, 3M reported August sales rose 2% from last year to $2.7 billion, despite having one fewer trading days -- 21 - compared to the prior year. Health care sales surged 23%, 3M said, offsetting an 11% decline in transportation and electronics. Safety and industrial sales rose 6% while consumer sales were 3% higher.

4. Amgen AMGN | Increased +1.83%

Biopharmaceutical firm Amgen (AMGN) - Get Report partnered with Eli Lilly on Thursday to increase the supply of Lily's experimental Covid-19 antibody treatments, a day after one of Lilly’s drugs was shown to reduce the need for hospitalization.

5. Merck & Co. MRK | Increased + 1.57%

Earlier this week, Merck & Co. (MRK) - Get Report said it would buy an equity stake in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - Get Report and collaborate with the biopharma on two cancer drugs. Under terms of the companies' agreement, Seattle Genetics will receive a $600 million upfront payment and Merck will make a $1 billion equity investment in 5 million Seattle Genetics common shares for $200 each.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com