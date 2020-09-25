5 Best Stocks in the Dow This Week: Nike Jumps High

Nike, Apple and Microsoft are among the best-performing stocks in the Dow this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a fourth straight week of losses, the longest consecutive weekly losing streaks since last year.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average for this past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Friday, Sept. 25.

1. Nike NKE | Increased + 8.17%

Shares of Nike (NKE) - Get Report traded at an all-time high earlier this week on Wednesday after the world's biggest sportswear group blasted Wall Street's first-quarter earnings forecasts thanks to a surge in online sales. The Beaverton, Ore., company reported fiscal-first-quarter results that topped analyst estimates on Tuesday. Nike brand digital sales rose 82% overall with double-digit increases across North America and Greater China and a triple-digit rise in Europe-Mideast-Africa.

2. Apple AAPL | Increased + 4.83 %

Tech giant Apple's shares slipped lower Friday after the European Commission said it would appeal a ruling that freed the company from paying a $15 billion back tax payment to the government of Ireland. Apple (AAPL) - Get Report has been in focus in recent trading, as the shares of the Cupertino, Calif., company have been faltering since its stock split.

3. Microsoft MSFT | Increased + 4.02 %

On Monday, Microsoft announced that it will acquire video game publisher Bethesda Softworks, the maker of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls for $7.5 billion in cash. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report said the new game launches would be added to its Xbox Game Pass system on the same day they're launched. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

4. Walmart WMT | Increased + 1.34%

Walmart said it would hire 20,000 temporary workers this holiday season to meet the increased demand in online orders. Walmart (WMT) - Get Report has hired over 500,000 workers since March and has been stocking up on popular items that have been high in demand since the pandemic began such as bicycles, exercise equipment, and outdoor sports equipment. On Tuesday, Walmart announced that it will use drones to deliver coronavirus diagnostic kits to customers’ residences.

5. Intel INTC | Increased + 0.60%

On Tuesday, Intel was granted a new set of licenses from the U.S. government to continue supplying some of its chips and other manufactured components to China's Huawei Technologies. Jim Cramer thinks the latest Nividia moves could help it surpass Intel (INTC) - Get Report as each company fights for the best chipmaking company in the industry.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com