5 Best Stocks in The Dow This Past Week: Boeing Rises

Boeing, American Express, JP Morgan Chase and Home Depot were among the best-performing stocks in the Dow at the end of a volatile week for stock markets.

Stocks ended lower Friday after President Donald Trump said he tested positive for the coronavirus and the U.S. added fewer jobs in September than forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had tumbled on the news, ended down 134 points, or 0.48%, at 27,682.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average for this past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Friday, Oct. 2.

1. Boeing BA | Increased +7.72%

Boeing (BA) - Get Report confirmed Thursday that it will shut down the production of its 787 Dreamliner jets in Everett, Washington and consolidate production of the aircraft in Charleston, S.C. The Everett assembly line will likely close by mid-2021, according to the company's best estimate.

Boeing previously had said it was studying options to handle a slowdown in demand for the 787 during the coronavirus pandemic. At its peak, Boeing's plant in Everett, Washington, made about 15 widebody jets a month.

2. American Express AXP | Increased +5.56%

On Wednesday, American Express (AXP) - Get Report added new travel offers, resources and enhanced servicing across its Membership Rewards cards to help consumers save money and easily navigate future travel arrangements. “Travel continues to be one of those activities that our cardholders miss most at the moment, and is still very much part of their lifestyle,” Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel, told CNBC.

3. JP Morgan Chase JPM | Increased +4.73%

JP Morgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report on Tuesday admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay more than $920 million to resolve market-manipulation investigations by U.S. authorities into its trading of metals futures and Treasury securities. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in a statement that this was the biggest monetary penalty it has ever imposed. It includes a $436.4 million fine, $311.7 million in restitution and more than $172 million in disgorgement.

4. Home Depot HD | Increased +4.01%

On Friday, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report named a new president and chief operating officer -- Edward Decker, who currently is its executive vice president of merchandising. In addition to Decker's appointment, Ann-Marie Campbell has been named executive vice president of U.S. stores and international operations. She adds responsibility for all operations, business functions and strategy for the Canada and Mexico businesses.

5. UnitedHealth Group UNH | Increased +3.13%

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report on Tuesday reportedly acquired DivvyDose, a start-up that helps patients with chronic illness get their medicines delivered in ready-to-use packages, CNBC reported citing anonymous sources. DivvyDose is a competitor to Amazon-owned PillPack.

