5 Best Stocks in the Dow This Past Week: Caterpillar Rises

The top five best-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the past week included Caterpillar, Walgreens, Intel, McDonald's and Microsoft.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Friday up 112 points or ticked up .4%. The Dow closed the week with modest gains at 0.07%.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average for this past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Friday, Oct. 16.

1. Caterpillar CAT | Increased 6.17%

Last week construction equipment titan Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report announced it was buying the oil and gas division of Weir Group, a Scotland-based engineering company for $405 million in cash.

“This acquisition will expand our offerings to one of the broadest product lines in the well service industry,” said Joe Creed, vice president of Caterpillar’s oil & gas and marine division.

The transaction includes more than 40 Weir oil and gas manufacturing and services facilities and approximately 2,000 employees. Morningstar analyst Scott Pope voiced enthusiasm for the company after its second-quarter earnings report in July.

2. Walgreens WBA | Increased 2.94%

Walgreens (WBA) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Thursday and said profits in the coming year should continue to grow despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Group revenues, Walgreens said, rose 2.3% to $34.7 billion, just ahead of analysts' estimates of a $34.37 billion tally.

“I am pleased to report results that came in at the high end of our expectations as we continue to adapt and transform our business model to changing customer needs," said CEO Stefano Pessina.

"Despite uncertainty amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing a gradual improvement in key U.S. and UK markets and continued strong performance in our wholesale business. I'm also encouraged by the accelerating growth in our e-commerce platforms."

3. Intel INTC | Increased 2.54%

Research firm IDC estimates PC shipments rose 14.6% annually in Q3 to 81.3 million. That compares with 11.2% shipment growth in Q2, and just 2.7% growth in 2019. PC sales, which were in a gradual decline during much of the last decade, will grow strongly again in Q4.

This bodes well for companies like Intel (INTC) - Get Report. Intel also unveiled new security features for its platform "Ice Lake" to include new cryptographic accelerators to strengthen and improve the overall confidentiality and integrity of data. on Oct.14.

4. McDonald's MCD | Increased 2.02%

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report U.S. store sales rose 4.6% in the third quarter while its global comparable sales slid 2.2%. The company also raised its dividend payable in December by 3% to $1.29 a share from $1.25 in September.

In the U.S, sales benefited from strong average check growth from larger group orders as well as a strong performance at the dinner daypart, McDonald’s said in a statement.

The fast-food chain also benefited from a meal promotion with musician Travis Scott and faster service at its drive-throughs. Earlier this month, McDonald's also added three new sweet dishes to its popular breakfast menu to boost sales.

5. Microsoft MSFT | Increased 1.78%

Last week, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report allowed its staff to work from remote locations permanently. The Redmond, Wash., software maker company outlined new guidelines about working plans, which were obtained by The Verge.

The new rules also allow Microsoft employees to freely work from home for less than half their working weeks, the Verge reported.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com