10 Best Stocks in the Dow This Past Week: Boeing Rises

The top 10 best-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the past week included Boeing, Nike and Disney among others.

Stocks ended lower Friday as growing fears over more economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic and the Treasury Department's abrupt end of emergency economic programs caused concern for investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended off 220 points, or 0.8%, to 29,263.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow for this past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Nov. 20.

1. Boeing BA | Increased 6.69%

On Wednesday, Boeing's (BA) - Get Report 737 MAX, grounded since March 2019 following fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, got approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for commercial flights.

2. Dow Inc. DOW | Increased 5.31%

Chemical and plastics giant Dow (DOW) - Get Report posted a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss as the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact demand for its processed materials both at home and abroad.

3. Nike NKE | Increased 3.66%

On Friday, Nike (NKE) - Get Report boosted its dividend by 12% as its earnings continue to shine. “Nike's financial strength was on display last quarter after Nike reported a 10% year-over-year increase in adjusted earnings per share,” the Action Alerts PLUS team said. “Nike is growing earnings faster than sales through the acceleration of its digital transformation journey and by focusing on increasing direct-to-consumer sales.”

4. Salesforce CRM | Increased 3.42%

"At a $250 billion market cap, Salesforce firmly joins the software peer group of Adobe, Intuit, and Microsoft – all stalwarts of the software industry, dominant franchises and leaders in their respective domains sustaining above-market growth at scale. But all are also valued primarily on a P/E basis by investors. Given the current scale of Salesforce and a growth strategy heavily incorporating M&A, we believe a sharper focus on EPS growth will likely be needed to drive shares materially higher from here," Jim Cramer said in a note.

5. Chevron CVX | Increased 3.32%

Investors piled into travel and energy stocks following news that drugmaker Pfizer's developing coronavirus vaccine was 90% effective in late-stage trials. Last month, Chevron (CVX) - Get Report posted a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss Friday, but missed Street forecasts on revenue amid a 30% decline in global oil prices.

6. Walt Disney DIS | Increased 1.96%

On Friday, Disney (DIS) - Get Report said it is considering moving its planned cinematic releases to its streaming effort Disney+ instead of in theaters as Covid-19 cases rise, according to media reports.

Last week, Disney posted its first quarterly loss in nearly two decades amid the global coronavirus pandemic but noted a surge in popularity for its Disney+ streaming entertainment service.

7. Goldman Sachs GS | Increased 1.95%

Jim Cramer said on Mad Money a few weeks back that it's a misconception that the banks would be worse off with President-elect Joe Biden. He added that banks have struggled under Trump, which is why Cramer suggested buying Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and Morgan Stanley as Biden is the projected winner of the election.

8. 3M Company MMM | Increased 1.83%

Last week, 3M (MMM) - Get Report posted modestly slower-than-expected October sale growth figures, suggesting a potentially sluggish start to the fourth quarter for the industrial group.

9. JPMorgan Chase JPM | Increased 0.43%

On Nov.11, JPMorgan (JPM) - Get Report which has been at the top of the Financial Stability Board’s annual rankings since 2017, dropped lower on Wednesday to join Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc in the same risk category. JP Morgan has benefited from a surge in revenue from stock and bond trading desks in the midst of the pandemic, which contributed to a surprise increase in third-quarter earnings.

10. McDonald's MCD | Increased 0.38%

Earlier this month McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report said it was developing its own line of plant-based meat products. McDonald's said its new plant-based menu would include faux chicken and meat for breakfast sandwiches. The menu items will be sold under the Chicago company's McPlant banner.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com