11 Best Stocks in the Dow This Week: American Express Rises

The top 11 best-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the past week included American Express, Boeing, Disney and Coke.

Stocks ended the week higher after a slew of better-than-anticipated earnings helped prop up gains among the major indexes. The Dow ended Friday 399 points higher or up by 1.37% to 29,479.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow for this past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Nov. 13.

1. American Express AXP | Increased +18.73%

On Friday, two of American Express’ (AXP) - Get Report premium cards bumped up their welcome bonuses, offering even greater points-earning potential when applying through Resy just ahead of the holiday season, according to Forbes.

2. Boeing BA | Increased +17.88%

Boeing (BA) - Get Report increased its industrywide Chinese sales forecast for the next 20 years to 8,600 new airplanes, valued at $1.4 trillion. The Chicago company said its outlook reflects an expected robust recovery for China from the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. Chevron CVX | Increased +16.58%

Investors piled into travel and energy stocks following news that drugmaker Pfizer's developing coronavirus vaccine was 90% effective in late-stage trials. Global oil prices surged by 10%. Chevron (CVX) - Get Report jumped 12.5% higher at $80.05 the same day that Pfizer made this announcement.

4. Walgreens Boot Alliance WBA | Increased +13.76%

Last month Walgreens (WBA) - Get Report announced a 2.2% increase in its quarterly dividend to $46.75 a share compared to the year-ago period. The dividend is payable on Dec.12 to holders of record on Nov.19.

Walgreens posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and said profits in the coming year should continue to grow despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

5. JP Morgan Chase JPM | Increased +10.83%

On Nov.11, JPMorgan, (JPM) - Get Report which has been at the top of the Financial Stability Board’s annual rankings since 2017, dropped lower on Wednesday to join Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc in the same risk category. JP Morgan has benefited from a surge in revenue from stock and bond trading desks in the midst of the pandemic, which contributed to a surprise increase in third-quarter earnings.

6. Cisco CSCO | Increased +10.52%

Cisco (CSCO) - Get Report posted better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings and sales on Friday, spurring several analysts to raise their one-year price targets on the company’s stock.

7. Goldman Sachs GS | Increased +8.98%

Jim Cramer said on Mad Money last week that it's a misconception that the banks would be worse off with President-elect Joe Biden. He added that banks have struggled under Trump, which is why Cramer suggested buying Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and Morgan Stanley as Biden is the projected winner of the election.

8. Honeywell HON | Increased +8.98%

Honeywell was booted from the Dow in 2008 but was recently placed back in the Dow in August this year. “The business is booming right now, and it’s not a surprise. I mean, obviously, the Covid era really drove to home delivery, warehouse automation,” Darius Adamczyk, CEO, Honeywell (HON) - Get Report said to Cramer on CNBC. “We’re trying to move it even more towards the use of robotics, use of what we call a ‘dark warehouse,’ which is minimizing labor in a warehouse, and we’re making great progress and winning a lot of jobs,” Cramer said he can see the stock going to $250 in an economic recovery.

9. Walt Disney DIS | Increased +8.66%

Disney (DIS) - Get Report on Thursday reported fourth-quarter results that topped analyst expectations, showing strong growth in its streaming businesses. Disney+, which launched one year ago today, had 73.7 million paid subscribers in the quarter, while Hulu saw paid subscribers jump 28% year-over-year to 36.6 million and ESPN+ subscriptions rose from 3.5 million to 10.3 million.

10. Dow Inc. DOW | Increased +7.81%

Chemical and plastics giant Dow (DOW) - Get Report posted a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss as the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact demand for its processed materials both at home and abroad.

11. Coca-Cola KO | Increased +7.59%

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report is likely to gain from the streamlining of its portfolio and accelerating investments to expand its digital presence due to a shift in consumer preference. Last month, Coca-Cola posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings thanks to improving at-home sales.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com