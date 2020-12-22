7 Best Stocks in the Dow on Tuesday: Apple Rises

The best-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday include Apple, McDonald's and Salesforce.

Stocks were lower Tuesday as any optimism from the passage by Congress of a $900 billion pandemic relief package were dampened by the new strain of the coronavirus in the U.K. and Europe. The Dow fell 114 points, or 0.38%, to 30,101.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow on Tuesday by their performance in percentage change during trading on Dec. 22.

1. Apple AAPL | Increased 3.30%

Last week a report from Morgan Stanley said that Apple's iPhone business is doing well in China. Jim Cramer thinks Tesla's inclusion in the S&P 500 could also mean a buying opportunity for Apple (AAPL) - Get Report.

2. Salesforce CRM | Increased 2.03%

In December Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report reported strong earnings and beat analysts' expectations. Salesforce also reported its acquisition of Slack on Dec. 1. Cramer believes Salesforce will rise again. It may take some time but he believes Salesforce will go up.

3. Microsoft MSFT | Increased 0.64%

On Friday, software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report said it is working on making its own processors it will use in its servers that run the company’s cloud services. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss named Microsoft a top pick for next year and increased his price target on the stock to $260 from $249. He has an overweight rating on the stock.

4. IBM | Increased 0.57%

Tech giant IBM (IBM) - Get Report on Monday agreed to acquire the Helsinki cloud-computing startup Nordcloud to strengthen its cloud business. Last year, IBM closed its $34 billion acquisition of open-source enterprise software maker Red Hat as it moved to reimagine its cloud business.

5. McDonald's MCD | Increased 0.44%

Fast-food chain McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report stock rose about 8% this year, despite the pandemic. In October the company reported that its U.S. comparable-store sales rose 4.6% in the third quarter, while global comparable sales slid 2.2%. The company also raised its dividend payable in December by 3% to $1.29 a share from $1.25 in September.

6. Coca Cola KO | Increased 0.38%

In December Coca Cola (KO) - Get Report said it will slash 2,200 jobs worldwide, including 1,200 in the U.S., as the beverage giant responded to business shutdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, media reports suggested.

7. Merck MRK | Increased 0.29%

Earlier in December Merck (MRK) - Get Report which invested around $125 billion into Moderna in 2018 through a so-called preferred equity stake, exited the holding in the first half of the fourth quarter and will record a modest bottom-line gain as a result.

