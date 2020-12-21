6 Best Stocks in the Dow on Monday: Goldman Sachs Jumps

The top 6 best-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday include Goldman Sachs, Nike and Microsoft.

Stocks were mixed Monday and pared losses after a new coronavirus strain in the U.K. prompted fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions and overshadowed the announcement that congressional leaders reached an agreement on a roughly $900 billion stimulus package.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow for Monday by their performance in percentage change during trading on Dec. 21.

1. Goldman Sachs GS | Increased 6.34%

Banking stocks jumped Monday after the Federal Reserve granted lenders the ability to resume stock repurchases, beginning in the first quarter. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report rose 6.80% on Monday during trading hours.

2. Nike NKE | Increased 4.90%

Shares of Nike (NKE) - Get Report were rising Monday after the company posted fiscal second-quarter earnings that topped analysts' estimates, driven by surging online sales and 24% growth in China.

3. JPMorgan Chase JPM | Increased 4.17%

Banking stocks jumped Monday after the Federal Reserve granted lenders the ability to resume stock repurchases, beginning in the first quarter. Shares of JPMorgan Chase rose 4.32% during trading hours.

4. Microsoft MSFT | Increased 1.79%

On Friday, software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report said it is working on making its own processors it will use in its servers that run the company’s cloud services. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss named Microsoft a top pick for next year and increased his price target on the stock to $260 from $249. He has an overweight rating on the stock.

5. Apple AAPL | Increased 0.52%

A report came out from Morgan Stanley that Apple's iPhone business is doing well in China. Jim Cramer thinks Tesla's inclusion in the S&P 500 could mean a buying opportunity for Apple (AAPL) - Get Report shares.

6. Home Depot HD | Decreased 0.04%

Last month, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings while noting it plans to spend around $1 billion on bonuses and compensation increases for its frontline workers.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com