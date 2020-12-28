The best-performing stocks in the Dow Jones on Monday include Apple, Disney, Visa, Coke and Goldman Sachs.

Stocks touched records Monday after President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion spending bill that includes nearly $1 trillion of coronavirus relief. He criticized the bila week ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 204 points, or 0.68%, to 30,403.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow on Monday by their performance in percentage change during trading on Dec. 28.

1. Apple | Up 3.6%

In December, a report from Morgan Stanley said that Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report iPhone business is doing well in China. TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer thinks Tesla's inclusion in the S&P 500 could also mean a buying opportunity for Apple.

2. Walt Disney | Up 3%

Earlier in December, Disney (DIS) - Get Report was downgraded to market perform from outperform by BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon. Despite the bearish stance, the firm did raise Disney's price target from $165 to $185.

3. Visa V | Up 1.9%

In December, TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer's colleague Larry Williams on Mad Money said the best time to buy Visa (V) - Get Report is Christmas Eve and then hold it for 35 days. A similar pattern can be seen with the retailers. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF displays the same strong seasonal pattern.

4. UnitedHealth | Up 1.5%

Last week, Forbes reported that UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report stock has more room for growth due to better-than-expected earnings growth in Q2 and Q3, as deferment of elective surgeries due to the pandemic translated into lower medical expenses for the company.

5. Coca Cola KO | Up 1.4%

Coca Cola (KO) - Get Report is among Barron's 10 favorite stocks for 2021. Coke could generate double-digit profit growth when global economies recover and become a must-own consumer stock, Barron's reported.

6. Goldman Sachs GS | Up 1.3%

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report has reportedly bought a controlling stake in Echelon Fitness, a maker of exercise machines, as more people work out at home amid the pandemic.

Goldman led a $65 million financing round with another investor, Bloomberg reported.

Banking stocks jumped last week after the Federal Reserve granted lenders the ability to resume stock repurchases, beginning in the first quarter.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com