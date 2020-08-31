5 Best Stocks in the Dow for August

The best-performing stocks in the Dow for August are Salesforce.com, Apple, Nike, Walt Disney Company and Visa.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up its best performance in August since the 1980s amidst hope for vaccines and treatments for Covid-19.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average for August by their performance in percentage change during trading on Aug. 31.

1. Salesforce.com CRM | Increased +37.13%

Software giant Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report reported a 29% increase in revenue to $5.15 billion last week when it reported its earnings. Shares of Salesforce surged after its excellent report and are. The San Francisco-based company plans to cut 1,000 jobs, Bloomberg reported the day after the company posted its strong quarterly performance.

2. Apple AAPL | Increased +21.31%

On Monday, Apple’s stock began trading at its new split-adjusted price of $124.81 and traded higher following the opening bell. Apple (AAPL) - Get Report announced its 4 for 1 stock split as part of its third-quarter results ended June 27, 2020, and said that the move would “make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors.” Jim Cramer warned investors that they shouldn't buy Apple shares prior to the stock split. On August 19 the company crossed $2 trillion in market value.

3. Nike NKE | Increased +14.23%

In June, Nike’s global revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter plummeted 38% to $6.3 billion as Nike (NKE) - Get Report swung to a loss of $790 million from a profit of $989 million a year ago. In July, Nike announced job cuts worth $200 -$250 million in a bid to focus on its digital business.

4. Walt Disney DIS | Increased +13.41%

Disney (DIS) - Get Report reported a quarterly loss of $4.72 billion in August as the media and entertainment giant suffered due to the global pandemic. But the company strengthened its streaming business and counted 100 million subscribers across Disney +, Hulu and ESPN+.

5. Visa V | Increased +11.78%

Global payment firm Visa Inc. (V) - Get Report reported a 17% drop in revenue to $4.8 billion in the June quarter. Credit-card payments volume dropped 20%. Debit-card payments volume rose by 3%.

