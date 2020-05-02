10 Best Stocks in Dow Jones This Week: Buy or Sell?

The best stocks in the Dow Jones this week include American Express, Walt Disney, and Boeing. Get buy, sell, or hold analysis for the best stocks to start May.

This week closed with all of the indices down on Friday after rising tension between the U.S. and China escalated with the White House stating there will be repercussions for the spread of the coronavirus as well as warnings from tech giants like Amazon and Apple. This week had several great companies reporting their earnings.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow Jones this week at the close Friday.

1. American Express | +6.19% | Closing Price $88.32

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates American Express as a Hold with a rating score of C.

2. Visa V | +4.93% | Closing Price $175.57

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Visa as a Buy with a rating score of B.

3. Walt Disney DIS | +4.26% | Closing Price $105.5

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Disney as a Hold with a rating score of C.

4. Boeing BA | +3.4% | Closing Price $133.37

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Boeing as a Sell with a rating score of D.

5. Home Depot HD | +3.01% | Closing Price $218.57

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Home Depot as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

6. JPMorgan Chase JPM | +2.8% | Closing Price $93.25

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates JPMorgan as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

7. Chevron CVX | +2.79% | Closing Price $89.44

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Chevron as a Hold with a rating score of C.

8. DOW Inc DOW | +2.45% | Closing Price $33.93

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates DOW as a Sell with a rating score of D.

9. Apple AAPL | +2.16% | Closing Price $289.07

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Apple as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

10. 3M Company MMM | +1.09% | Closing Price $148.60

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates 3M Company as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

Apple, Disney, and JPMorgan Chase are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

