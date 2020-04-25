10 Best Stocks in Dow Jones This Week: Buy or Sell?

The best stocks in the Dow Jones this week include Home Depot, Apple, Cisco, and IBM. TheStreet provides buy or sell ratings for each stock.

This week ended on a big bounce yesterday as stocks in the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended the day rising to positive territory on the day. That stock market was still negative on the week after the crash in the oil market earlier in the week.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow Jones this week at the close Friday.

1. Home Depot HD | +4.87% | Closing Price $212.18

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Home Depot as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

2. Apple AAPL | +2.89% | Closing Price $282.97

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Apple as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

3. IBM IBM | +2.78% | Closing Price $124.72

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates IBM as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

4. Cisco Systems CSCO | +2.16% | Closing Price $42.52

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Wal-Mart as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

5. UnitedHealth UNH | +2.09% | Closing Price $291.29

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates UnitedHealth as a Buy with a rating score of B.

6. Pfizer PFE | +1.88% | Closing Price $37.38

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Pfizer as a Buy with a rating score of C+.

7. 3M Company MMM | +1.85% | Closing Price $147

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates 3M Company as a Buy with a rating score of B.

8. Microsoft MSFT | +1.83% | Closing Price $174.55

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Microsoft as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

9. DOW Inc DOW | +1.72% | Closing Price $33.12

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates DOW as a Sell with a rating score of D.

10. JPMorgan Chase JPM | +1.48% | Closing Price $90.71

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates JPMorgan as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

