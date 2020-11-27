TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

5 Best Stocks in the Dow This Past Week: Chevron Rises

The top 5 best-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the past week included Chevron, American Express, Boeing, and JPMorgan Chase.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks finished higher Friday in lighter-than-normal volume following the Thanksgiving holiday.

U.S. stock markets closed at 1 p.m. ET on Friday and bond markets will close an hour later. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which briefly slipped during the session, finished up 37 points, or 0.13%, to 29,910.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow for this past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Nov.27

1. Chevron CVX | Increased 6.51%

Investors piled into travel and energy stocks following news that drugmaker Pfizer's developing coronavirus vaccine was 90% effective in late-stage trials. Last month, Chevron  (CVX) - Get Report posted a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss last week, but missed Street forecasts on revenue amid a 30% decline in global oil prices. 

2. International Business Machines IBM | Increased 6.12%

International Business Machines  (IBM) - Get Report is stuck in a seven-year downtrend and plans to lay off about 10,000 workers in Europe as it seeks to cut costs in its services unit, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. 

IBM said last month that it would spin off the beleaguered services division, as it shifts focus to its fast-growing cloud segment. The job cuts will slice IBM’s European workforce by about 20%.

3. American Express AXP | Increased 5.65%

American Express  (AXP) - Get Report was among the leading gainers on the blue-chip Dow index on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to formally begin his transition and Wall Street bet more fiscal stimulus would be forthcoming.

4. Boeing BA | Increased 5.27%

Boeing's troubled 737 MAX jet received another important endorsement Tuesday as EU regulators cleared a path for its return to service early next year.

5. JPMorgan Chase JPM | Increased 4.90%

JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get Report agreed to pay a $250 million penalty to settle charges by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that it didn’t properly control its fiduciary business on Tuesday.

Boeing and JPMorgan Chase are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com

Tags
terms:
InvestingTradingStocks
Moderna Lead
INVESTING

10 Best Stocks in the Nasdaq This Past Week: Moderna Rises

Stock Market Traders New York Stock Exchange
MARKETS

Nasdaq, S&P Hit Record Close, Dow Modestly Higher on Black Friday

Invesco PowerShares Enjoying Smart Beta Boost
INVESTING

Best Performing ETFs This Week: Solar Invesco ETF is Soaring

GOFF: A Penny Stock I Warned You About
INVESTING

6 Top Stocks Under $10 This Past Week: Fuel Tech Rises

Wells Fargo Lead
STOCKS

Wells Fargo, Ford: Latest Upgrades and Downgrades

Facebook-backed Libra was has scaled back its plans. Photo: Shutterstock
INVESTING

Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency Could Launch in January: Report

Aurora Cannabis' Guidance Was 'Manna From Heaven,' Cannabis One CEO Says
INVESTING

Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: Aurora Cannabis Soars High

Is Black Friday the Best Day to Shop For The Holidays?
INVESTING

Black Friday Lures Shoppers Online in Record Numbers