5 Best Stocks in the Dow This Past Week: Chevron Rises

The top 5 best-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the past week included Chevron, American Express, Boeing, and JPMorgan Chase.

Stocks finished higher Friday in lighter-than-normal volume following the Thanksgiving holiday.

U.S. stock markets closed at 1 p.m. ET on Friday and bond markets will close an hour later. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which briefly slipped during the session, finished up 37 points, or 0.13%, to 29,910.

Here are the best stocks in the Dow for this past week by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Nov.27

1. Chevron CVX | Increased 6.51%

Investors piled into travel and energy stocks following news that drugmaker Pfizer's developing coronavirus vaccine was 90% effective in late-stage trials. Last month, Chevron (CVX) - Get Report posted a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss last week, but missed Street forecasts on revenue amid a 30% decline in global oil prices.

2. International Business Machines IBM | Increased 6.12%

International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report is stuck in a seven-year downtrend and plans to lay off about 10,000 workers in Europe as it seeks to cut costs in its services unit, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

IBM said last month that it would spin off the beleaguered services division, as it shifts focus to its fast-growing cloud segment. The job cuts will slice IBM’s European workforce by about 20%.

3. American Express AXP | Increased 5.65%

American Express (AXP) - Get Report was among the leading gainers on the blue-chip Dow index on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to formally begin his transition and Wall Street bet more fiscal stimulus would be forthcoming.

4. Boeing BA | Increased 5.27%

Boeing's troubled 737 MAX jet received another important endorsement Tuesday as EU regulators cleared a path for its return to service early next year.

5. JPMorgan Chase JPM | Increased 4.90%

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report agreed to pay a $250 million penalty to settle charges by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that it didn’t properly control its fiduciary business on Tuesday.

