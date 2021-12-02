Concerns about inflation and supply chain issues are all around us. The traditional Thanksgiving dinner, up 14% from last year; could inflation fears keep some consumers away from traditional Black Friday shopping; it all has many experts predicting it will get worse before it gets better.

David Schassler, Portfolio Manager of the Inflation Allocation ETF, RAAX, at VanEck

Bob Lang, Action Alerts Portfolio Manager

Nancy Davis, CIO, Quadratic Capital Management

5 Inflation Proofing Investing Strategies

During the webinar, the portfolio managers outlined five strategies to inflation-proof their portfolios.

Real assets (real estate, energy, infrastructure) Precious Metals (Gold, cryptocurrency) Set long-term goals Utilize interest rates market Diversify your portfolio

David Schassler, Portfolio Manager and Head of Portfolio and Quantitative Investment Solutions at VanEck, notes that “Inflation is here. It's ugly. The good news is that people can do something about it.… Go out and buy real assets because historically, those are the ones that have done the best during periods of high inflation.”

"If you look at the previous inflation cycles, gold responds in the second half because people wake up to the idea that they have an inflation problem. They've got to do something about it. Schassler points out, "Gold's starting to catch a bit."

The majority of investors with long-term retirement goals tend to have time horizons that extend beyond inflationary cycles. The current inflationary period has a timeline of its own and the impact on asset classes is unknown. Schassler notes that while “Fed's been using the most powerful tools they have in their arsenal so far...we are a very highly leveraged economy. If you increase the cost of borrowing, it's going to have profound impacts on the economy, and it's likely to force a recession.”

Nancy Davis, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Quadratic Capital Management, says the Fed is in a tight environment because so many hikes have been priced in. Davis prefers to utilize the interest rate markets as a way to profit from lower front-dated yield expectations or higher long-dated yield expectations. “I think that the key is not having to take a bet on the level of interest rates, but really a bet on that spread widening.”

Diversification is one strategy that withstands the test of time. Lang says, “Diversify your portfolio and diversify your assets. I think some growth assets, real estate, bonds, and throw in some cryptocurrencies as well, too, because it's a good-- again, it's a good diversifier.” He also says inflation hedge stocks that have good, strong yields such as a Coca-Cola or a Procter & Gamble ”offer safety and offer a yield and protection if you have to be in the equity market”

