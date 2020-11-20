Top Performing Stocks Under $10 This Past Week: Ayro Rises

The best performing stocks under $10 include small-cap and penny stocks like Ayro, Fuelcell Energy, Kaixin Auto, and Sunworks.

Stocks in the Dow are down in trading Friday after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made a move to allow emergency pandemic programs to expire on Dec. 31, causing a disagreement with the Federal Reserve.

The hopes for vaccine distribution took another step forward Friday after news broke from Pfizer and Moderna MRNA have applied for emergency use authorization with the Food and Drug Administration.

Here are the best stocks under a $10 share price by their performance in percentage change in the last five sessions of trading. The stocks selected must be less than a $10 share price at the time of publishing.

1. Phoenix Tree DNK | Increased +169.54% | Price $4.06

Phoenix Tree Holdings (DNK) - Get Report, also known as Danke, is a Chinese residential rental service and operates a co-living platform. The stock is rising after reports that it's potentially going to be purchased in a takeover by one of its competitors.

2. Ayro Inc AYRO | Increased +130.55% | Price $8.91

Ayro reported its third-quarter results on Nov. 6 and the electric vehicle company is looking to benefit from the recent rise among several EV companies. Ayro is a relatively new addition to the EV space.

3. Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN | Increased +103.54% | Price $6.02

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) - Get Report is another electric vehicle company riding the halo effect among other EVs in the space.

4. Fuelcell Energy FCEL | Increased +95.96% | Price $5.72

Fuelcell Energy (FCEL) - Get Report has been rising recently but stalled Thursday after J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster said he likes FuelCell's fundamentals but cut the stock to neutral after a sharp runup.

5. Sunworks Inc. SUNW | Increased +66.54% | Price $5.80

Sunworks (SUNW) - Get Report was trading below $1 on Sept. 22 but began rising in late Sept. and then shares spiked in Oct. after the solar-power solutions company said it received $10 million of new orders in the third quarter.

5. Canaan Inc. CAN | Increased +60.54% | Price $4.18

Canaan works in two sectors, bitcoin mining processors and edge AI chips. The share price is rising due to the market growth in its profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures. As bitcoin rises, it looks like it will benefit Canaan's share price.

