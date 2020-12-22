10 Best Stocks in the Nasdaq on Tuesday: Workday Climbs

The best-performing stocks in the Nasdaq on Tuesday included Workday, Check Point Software, and Apple, among others.

Stocks were mostly lower Tuesday. Optimism from the passage by Congress of a $900 billion pandemic relief package has been dented by the news of a new strain of the coronavirus in the U.K. that has Wall Street worried it could spread and lead to fresh restrictions on businesses.

The fell 114 points, or 0.38%, to 30,101, the S&P 500 fell 0.15% and the Nasdaq was rising 0.2%. The Nasdaq set an intraday record high during Tuesday's session.

1. Workday Inc | Increased +4.70%

Shares of accounting software maker Workday (WDAY) - Get Report dropped premarket in November following its third-quarter earnings release despite topping earnings and revenue estimates as the company also issued weak guidance for 2021.

The company said it expects software demand to continue to come under pressure in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2. Check Point Software | Increased +3.55%

Check Point Software (CHKP) - Get Report a global leading provider of cybersecurity solutions said in November that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls for the 21st time in the company’s history.

3. Apple Inc | Increased +3.04%

Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Report iPhone business in China received a positive assessment on Friday from Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty, who has an overweight rating and a $144 target price on the stock.

“We believe iPhone is outperforming expectations in China, as data through the end of November points to year-over-year iPhone shipment growth and share gains in China,” Huberty wrote in a commentary.

4. Illumina Inc | Increased +2.75%

In September, Illumina ILMN was downgraded at Stifel and UBS after the gene-sequencing company definitively agreed to pay $8 billion for Grail, which focuses on early-stage-cancer detection.

Grail is backed by Amazon AMZN Chief Executive Jeff Bezos. The deal, financed with $3.5 billion cash and $4.5 billion of stock, would give Illumina access to Grail's specialized blood-testing technology platform for early cancer detection

5. Intuitive Surg Inc | Increased +2.77%

Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock gained 26.3% Year-to-date and on November 10th it had a closing price of $749.50. The company is the industry leader in robotic-assisted surgery

6. Biomarin Pharmaceuticals | Increased +1.85%

Last month, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) - Get Report said it will partner with Deep Genomics to identify oligonucleotide drug candidates by using Deep Genomics’ artificial intelligence drug discovery platform.

7. Splunk Inc | Increased +1.74%

Earlier this month, Splunk SPLK, the San Francisco provider of data-analysis software, reported a wider fiscal-third-quarter loss on 11% lower revenue.

Both figures, as well as the company’s fourth-quarter revenue outlook, lagged Wall Street’s expectations.

For the quarter ended Oct. 31, Splunk’s loss widened to $1.26 a share from 38 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. On an adjusted basis, Splunk posted a loss of 7 cents a share.

8. Paypal Holdings | Increased +1.43%

In November, PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, the payment processing services giant, reported that third-quarter net income more than doubled on 25% higher revenue, beating Wall Street's forecasts.

The company has benefited from the surge in online payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the quarter, the San Jose, Calif., company earned 86 cents a share compared with 39 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings in the latest period were $1.07 a share, up 41% from 76%.

9. Skyworks Solutions | Increased +1.50%

Skyworks Solutions SWKS in November reported non-GAAP fiscal Q4 (ending Oct. 2) earnings per share of $1.85 on revenues of $957 million, compared to consensus analyst estimates of $1.52 per share and revenues of $842 million.

10. Ansys Inc | Increased +1.22%

This month Ansys Inc (ANSS) - Get Report said that it is innovating métiers d’art limited edition luxury wristwatches that are engineered with tremendous speed and affordability through using Ansys software.

