Best Performing ETFs This Week: Solar Invesco ETF is Soaring

Here are the best performing ETFs over the past week that includes Solar Invesco ETF and S&P Oil & Gas Expl & Prod SPDR.

A comeback in cyclical stocks is expected, according to an ETF analyst Dave Nadig, chief investment officer and director of research at ETF Trends and ETF Database.

The resurgence is happening “very, very much too fast,” he told CNBC.

Here are the best performing ETFs this past week ending on Nov. 27.

Solar Invesco ETF | Increased +12.66% | Price $86

Earlier this month, Solar Invesco ETF (TAN) - Get Report said that it reached the final stage to build its own active non-transparent ETF model that will retain certain characteristics to attract investors. This includes an effective arbitrage mechanism, tax efficiency, and intraday investing.

S&P Oil & Gas Expl & Prod SPDR | Increased +10.41% | Price $57.64

A “short-covering” in the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (XOP) - Get Report has been seen, said Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors, according to media reports.

Bartolini added that he saw a buildup of short interest in this segment and “real estate and other sorts of reopening type of trades that are also tied to some of the macro variables of higher oil, but also higher rates.”

Global Clean Energy Ishares ETF | Increased +8.38% | Price $23.67

Clean-energy shares fell earlier in November amid the uncertainty about the presidential election results at the time.

Some market participants see Joe Biden as a stronger supporter of renewable energy than President Donald Trump.

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) - Get Report, which according to ETF Database is the largest renewable-energy ETF, traded at $19.77, down 1.9% earlier in November. It has jumped 69% year to date.

US Global Jets ETF | Increased +7.83% | Price $22.67

US Global Jets ETF (JETS) - Get Report reported healthy inflows during the third quarter of 2020 as over $444.5 million in net new assets came into JETS, according to its statement, bringing the airline ETF’s net assets up to $1.6 billion.

Ark Next Generation Internet ETF | Increased +7.88% | Price $134.03

Last week, it was reported that Ark Next Generation Internet ETF has increased by nearly 300% since its low-rate in March

S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR | Increased +7.85% | Price $38.71

Earlier this month, the S&P Energy Sector SPDR was soaring nearly 13%, representing its sharpest daily rally since March.