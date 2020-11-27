TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Best Performing ETFs This Week: Solar Invesco ETF is Soaring

Here are the best performing ETFs over the past week that includes Solar Invesco ETF and S&P Oil & Gas Expl & Prod SPDR.
Author:
Publish date:

A comeback in cyclical stocks is expected, according to an ETF analyst Dave Nadig, chief investment officer and director of research at ETF Trends and ETF Database.

The resurgence is happening “very, very much too fast,” he told CNBC.

Here are the best performing ETFs this past week ending on Nov. 27.

Solar Invesco ETF | Increased +12.66% | Price $86

Earlier this month, Solar Invesco ETF  (TAN) - Get Report said that it reached the final stage to build its own active non-transparent ETF model that will retain certain characteristics to attract investors. This includes an effective arbitrage mechanism, tax efficiency, and intraday investing.

S&P Oil & Gas Expl & Prod SPDR | Increased +10.41% | Price $57.64

A “short-covering” in the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production  (XOP) - Get Report has been seen, said Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors, according to media reports.

Bartolini added that he saw a buildup of short interest in this segment and “real estate and other sorts of reopening type of trades that are also tied to some of the macro variables of higher oil, but also higher rates.”

Global Clean Energy Ishares ETF | Increased +8.38% | Price $23.67

Clean-energy shares fell earlier in November amid the uncertainty about the presidential election results at the time.

Some market participants see Joe Biden as a stronger supporter of renewable energy than President Donald Trump.

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF  (ICLN) - Get Report, which according to ETF Database is the largest renewable-energy ETF, traded at $19.77, down 1.9% earlier in November. It has jumped 69% year to date.

US Global Jets ETF | Increased +7.83% | Price $22.67

US Global Jets ETF  (JETS) - Get Report reported healthy inflows during the third quarter of 2020 as over $444.5 million in net new assets came into JETS, according to its statement, bringing the airline ETF’s net assets up to $1.6 billion.

Ark Next Generation Internet ETF | Increased +7.88% | Price $134.03

Last week, it was reported that Ark Next Generation Internet ETF has increased by nearly 300% since its low-rate in March

S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR | Increased +7.85% | Price $38.71

Earlier this month, the S&P Energy Sector SPDR was soaring nearly 13%, representing its sharpest daily rally since March.

GOFF: A Penny Stock I Warned You About
INVESTING

6 Top Stocks Under $10 This Past Week: Fuel Tech Rises

Wells Fargo Lead
STOCKS

Wells Fargo, Ford: Latest Upgrades and Downgrades

Stock Market Traders New York Stock Exchange
MARKETS

Dow Trades Modestly Higher on Black Friday

Facebook-backed Libra was has scaled back its plans. Photo: Shutterstock
INVESTING

Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency Could Launch in January: Report

Aurora Cannabis' Guidance Was 'Manna From Heaven,' Cannabis One CEO Says
INVESTING

Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: Aurora Cannabis Soars High

Is Black Friday the Best Day to Shop For The Holidays?
INVESTING

Black Friday Lures Shoppers Online in Record Numbers

Coronavirus: Constantly Surprising Virus Found To Be Heat Tolerant, Self-healing And Very Resilient In Lab Tests
INVESTING

Sorrento Receives $34M Federal Contract for Covid Treatment

Bitcoin Is Now 'Digital Gold' - Game Has Changed for the Cryptocurrency
INVESTING

Bitcoin Slides 11% This Week as What Goes Up Comes Down