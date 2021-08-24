August 24, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Wants You to Learn From His Mistakes
Jim Cramer Wants You to Learn From His Mistakes
Publish date:

Best Buy Stock Surges After Earnings Beat, Comp Sales Forecast Boost

"Compared to the second quarter of FY20, revenue is up 24% and our operating income has more than doubled," said Best Buy CEO Corie Barry.
Author:

Best Buy Co.  (BBY) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, as major U.S. retailers continue to show impressive same-store traffic growth.

Best Buy said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in July came in at $2.98 per share, up 70.3% from the same period last year and xxx the Street consensus forecast of $1.85 per share. Group revenues, Best Buy said, rose 19.6% to $11.85 billion, ahead of analysts' forecasts of an $11.46 billion tally.

Same-store sales, Best Buy said, rose 20% from last year, smashing the Refinitiv forecast of a 17.4% gain, while the Minneapolis-based retailer lifted its fiscal 2022 comp sales forecast to a range of +9% to +11% from its prior estimate of between +3% to +6%. Full year revenues, Best Buy said, are forecast between $51 billion and $52 billion.

“We are reporting record second quarter results today with comparable sales growth of 20% and operating income growth of 40% compared to last year,” said CEO Corie Barry. “We are lapping an unusual quarter last year as our stores were limited to curbside service or in-store appointments for roughly half the quarter. When we compare to two years ago, our results are also very strong. Compared to the second quarter of FY20, revenue is up 24% and our operating income has more than doubled.”

“Customer demand for technology products and services during the quarter remained very strong. Customers continued to leverage technology to meet their needs, and we are providing solutions that help them work, learn, entertain, cook and connect at home," she added. "The demand was also bolstered by the overall strong consumer spending ability, aided by government stimulus, improving wages and high savings levels.”

TheStreet Recommends

Best Buy shares were marked 5.4% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $118.25 each.

Last week, a series of U.S. retailers, including Foot Locker  (FL) - Get Report, Kohl's  (KSS) - Get Report and Macy's  (M) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings that defied a slowdown in July retail sales. 

Foot Locker posted a surprise 5.9% gain in same-store sales, blasting the Refinitiv forecast of just 0.2%, and noted it was 'cautiously optimistic' about the outlook for the back-half of 2021.

Looking into the 2022 financial year, Kohl's said it sees net sales growing by a 'low twenties' percentage rate, with adjusted earnings in the region of $5.80 to $6.10 per share, up from its prior forecast of $3.80 to $4.20 per share. 

Kohl's larger rival, Macy's, also smashed Street forecasts with a bottom line of $1.29 per share on sales of $5.65 billion.

Macy's also said it would reinstate its dividend at 15 cents per share, payable on October 1, while authorizing a $500 million share buyback, and boosted its full-year sales outlook to a range of $21.73 billion to $22.23 billion.

The Commerce Department's July report on U.S. retail sales showed a bigger-than-expected 1.1% decline from the previous month, but also noted that clothing and clothing accessories sales were up 43.4% from last year to around $17.779 billion. 

grad school college student sh
Sponsored Story

Can I Get a Student Loan Tax Deduction?

210630CornSoy_1600x900
Sponsored Story

China's Appetite for Corn and Soybeans Continues to Grow

Palo Alto Networks Lead
INVESTING

Palo Alto Networks Stock Soars as Cyber Attack Threats Boost Sales, Power Earnings Beat

Your Financial Adviser Is Ignoring This Huge Part of Retirement Planning
Financial Advisor Center

SEC Cautions Advisers on Wrap-Fee Accounts

clean energy green wind sun sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

How Many Lives Can Clean Energy Save in Your State?

no equity remodel sh
INVESTING

Price: When Others Sell, Don't Panic, Investigate

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Pfizer, Boeing, Best Buy and Palo Alto Networks: 5 Things You Must Know

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
JIM CRAMER

Cramer: Stocks That Can Soar In or Out of COVID Lockdowns