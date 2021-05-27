Best Buy Blasts Earnings Forecast As Biden Stimulus Boosts Tech Sales

“Customer demand for technology products and services during the quarter was extraordinarily high," said Best Buy CEO Corie Barry.

Best Buy Co. (BBY) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year sales forecasts, as government stimulus triggered a surge in post-pandemic tech purchases.

Best Buy said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in April came in at $2.23 per share, up 232% from the same period last year and nearly double the Street consensus forecast of $1.35 per share. Group revenues, Best Buy said, rose 36% to $11.637 billion, xxx of analysts' forecasts of a $10.33 billion tally.

Same-store sales, Best Buy said, rose 37.2% from last year, smashing the Refinitiv forecast of a 22.65% gain, while the Minneapolis-based retailer lifted its 2021 comp sales forecast to a range of +3% to +6% from its prior estimate of between -2% to +1%

“Customer demand for technology products and services during the quarter was extraordinarily high,” said CEO Corie Barry. “This demand is being driven by continued focus on the home, which encompasses many aspects of our lives including working, learning, cooking, entertaining, redecorating and remodeling. The demand was also bolstered by government stimulus programs and the strong housing environment.

“It has become evident throughout the pandemic that technology is even more important to people’s lives, and we are excited about what that means for our business going forward, especially in combination with both the heightened technology innovation that supports the more home-based way of work and life and our unique ability to inspire and support our customers,” she added.

Best Buy shares were marked 2.8% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $120.20

Commerce Department data released earlier this month showed April retail sales were unchanged from March at $619.1 billion, well shy of the Street consensus forecast of a 1% gain, as the impact of government stimulus, in the form of the American Rescue Act and its $1,400 checks, faded and consumers pulled back spending in the waning months of the pandemic.

Consumer price increases may have also crimped spending, with April inflation rising 4.2% from last year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics published earlier this week, the fastest pace since 2009.