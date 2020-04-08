Bernie Sanders Drops Out of the 2020 White House Race
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ends his presidential campaign.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign Wednesday following a string of primary races, clearing the way for former Vice President Joe Biden to become the Democratic candidate for the White House and face Donald Trump.
Sanders made the announcement in a call with his campaign staff, his campaign said.
In February, Sanders racked up victories in New Hampshire and Nevada, but the campaign lost steam in South Carolina.