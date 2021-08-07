Berkshire Hathaway Second-Quarter Operating Earnings Rise 21%

Warren Buffet's multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report (BRK.B ) - Get Reportreported second-quarter operating earnings on Saturday rising by 21% to $6.69 billion from $5.51 billion in the same period a year earlier as the company's manufacturing, service and retailing businesses continued to recover in the first half of the year after facing setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Berkshire reported a net earnings increase in the quarter of 6.8% to $28.09 billion from the same period last year, or $18,488 a Class A share and $12.33 a Class B share.

Revenue for the second quarter was $69.1 billion, beating FactSet analysts' estimate that revenue would come in at $64.65 billion.

The Omaha, Neb., company said in a Saturday statement that it spent $6 billion in the second quarter repurchasing Berkshire shares, totaling $12.6 billion in stock repurchases for the first six months of the year.

Buffett in June said that he had given away half of his stake in Berkshire Hathaway to charity.

Berkshire shares on Friday closed up 2.1% at $430,160. The stock price has risen 24% this year.