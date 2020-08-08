Berkshire Hathaway Expected to Earn $2.12 a Share

Berkshire Hathaway revenue expected to fall 4% to $61.1 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $4.6 billion, or $2.12 a class B share Saturday on sales of $61.1 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 4 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.50 a share on sales of $63.6 billion. It reported net income of $21.7 billion.

The stock has risen 12.2% since the company last reported earnings on May. 2.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $5.2 billion, or $2.43 a share, on sales of $63.2 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $219.6 billion.



Berkshire Hathaway B shares rose $4.46, or 2.18%, to $209.48 on Friday.

Berkshire Hathaway A shares (BRK.A) - Get Report rose $6,878.93, or 2.24%, to $314,333.88.

Among Buffett's holdings identified in Berkshire Hathaway SEC filings, 28 rose while 16 fell.

Biogen (BGEN) shares rose $28.05, or 10.1%, to $305.71.

United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get Report shares rose $11.43, or 7.86%, to $156.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) - Get Report shares rose $1.76, or 4.89%, to $37.75.

Among Buffett stocks underperforming Friday, Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) - Get Report shares fell $1.47, or 2.66%, to $53.73.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report shares fell $10.34, or 2.27%, to $444.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical ADRs (TEVA) - Get Report (fell 23 cents, or 1.89%, to $11.92.) - Get Report

So far this month, 36 of Buffett's stocks have gone up, while nine have lost ground.

Berkshire Hathaway continues to sit on a mountain of cash. It reported about $138 billion in cash and liquid holdings as of the end of March.