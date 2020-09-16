Infrastructure software provider Bentley estimated the terms of its IPO. It hopes to raise as much as $204.3 million with the deal..

Bentley Systems, an infrastructure software development company, unveiled the details of its planned initial public offering, saying it hopes to raise as much as $204.3 million with the deal.

The Exton, Pa., company intends to offer 10.75 million shares at an estimated $17 to $19 each. That would value the offering at $182.8 million to $204.3 million.

In addition, the underwriters will get a 30-day option to buy as many as 1.6 million more shares from selling stockholders, Bentley said.

The company, founded in 1984, would be valued at up to $4.96 billion.

Bentley has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker BSY. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Securities are acting as lead book-running managers.

For the 2020 first half Bentley reported a net loss of $7 million, widened from a loss of $1.78 million in the year-earlier period.

Revenue totaled $379 million in the latest six months, up from $347.1 million a year ago.

Bentley Systems provides software for infrastructure engineering, "enabling the work of civil, structural, geotechnical, and plant engineering practitioners, their project delivery enterprises, and owner-operators of infrastructure assets,” the company said.

As for risks, “demand for our software solutions is subject to volatility in our accounts’ underlying businesses, which includes infrastructure projects that typically have long timelines,” Bentley said.

​And “the majority of our revenues and an increasing percentage of our operations are attributable to operations outside the United States, and our results of operations therefore may be materially affected by the … risks of foreign operations.”