Bentley Systems (BSY) announced on Monday the appointments of three new executives who will run operating positions within the company.

The infrastructure engineering software company appointed Nicholas Cumins as its chief product officer, Katriona Lord-Levins as its chief success officer, and Chris Bradshaw as its chief marketing officer, according to a company statement.

“While Bentley Systems accomplished much throughout our 36 years of growth as a privately-held company, we obviously could not internally develop public company experience,” said Bentley Systems’ CEO and chairman Greg Bentley.

Succeeding Bhupinder Singh who has retired after working for Bentley Systems for 26 years, Cumins will lead product organization and adopt software solutions for advancing the company’s infrastructure.

Cumins previously worked as a general manager of SAP Marketing Cloud, a marketing automation platform.

Lord-Levins will be leading the user and enterprise success teams which focus on helping users realize their business goals with Bentley technologies. An experience she built throughout her former multiple roles at Autodesk.

The new chief marketing officer Bradshaw succeeds Carey Mann who is appointed the inaugural investor relations officer at the company after 28 years.

Bradshaw previously worked as chief marketing and product officer at Blue Prism Group, a robotic process automation company based in London, United Kingdom.

Bentley Systems went public in September after 36 years as a privately-held company.

Greg Bentley said that the IPO aimed to ensure market liquidity for the company’s executive shareholders in advance of anticipated retirements. “In turn, for the executive opportunities accordingly created, our new higher profile as a public company serves to help attract world-class talent from top public technology companies,” Bentley added.

In September, the company unveiled the details of its planned initial public offering and hoped it would raise as much as $204.3 million with the deal. The Exton, Pa., company intended to offer 10.75 million shares at an estimated $17 to $19 each. That would value the offering at $182.8 million to $204.3 million.

Bentley Systems raised $237 million. The infrastructure engineering software company offered 10.8 million shares at $22 and is now trading at $37.42 at the last check.