Bentley Motors Will Offer Only EVs by 2030

Bentley Motors will go fully electric by 2030, starting by switching its model range to hybrid and battery-powered vehicles by 2026.

Bentley Motors said on Thursday that it was switching its model range to plug-in-hybrid or battery-powered electric vehicles by 2026 and would change to only fully electric vehicles by 2030.

The century-old Crewe, U.K., luxury-auto icon, a unit of Volkswagen, VWAGY is replacing its 12-cylinder combustion engines. Every model line will be offered with the option of a hybrid variant by 2023, with Bentley’s first purely electric model to be launched in 2025, moving toward zero-emission mobility.

Bentley will offer two plug-in hybrid models next year, including the Bentayga Hybrid and the Flying Spur Hybrid, according to Bloomberg.

The automaker is leading the transformation across its operations and products as part of its Beyond100 plan to become an end-to-end carbon-neutral organization, Bentley said in a statement.

A year ago the company's Crewe production facility was certified carbon-neutral.

“Within a decade, Bentley will transform from a 100-year-old luxury car company to a new, sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury,” Chairman and Chief Executive Adrian Hallmark said in a statement.

Bentley’s goal to go carbon-neutral will include developing electrified models throughout the range, improving the environmental impact of its operations, and collaborating with its retailer network.

The company employs 4,000 people.

Bentley Motors said it would continue to use sustainably sourced materials throughout its car production. It added that its cost and investment structure better positioned it to achieve a positive financial performance for all of 2020.

The company said it expanded to operate in 68 markets while creating a sustainable model.