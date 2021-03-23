TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Benitec Shares Skyrocket as Morgan Stanley Takes Stake

Benitec discloses in a regulatory filing that Morgan Stanley acquired a 5.2% stake.
Author:
Publish date:

Benitec Biopharma  (BNTC) - Get Report shares blasted higher Tuesday after disclosing in a regulatory filing that Morgan Stanley  (MS) - Get Report has a 5.2% stake in the genetic drug company.

The stake amounts to 249,174 shares, or about $1.51 million.

Hayward, Calif.-based Benitec Biopharma recently traded at $6.10, up 91.25%. It has risen 1% over the past six months.

Benitec‘s “proprietary platform, called DNA-directed RNA interference, or ddRNAi, combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes following a single administration,” the company said.

“The company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD), and Chronic Hepatitis B.”

Benitec was founded in 2001 and went public in April 2020.

In other pharmaceutical news Tuesday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals  (REGN) - Get Report announced positive results for its lower-dose coronavirus antibody drug and said it will apply for emergency authorization use.

U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca  (AZN) - Get Report fell Tuesday after U.S. health officials said the drugmaker may have used "outdated information" in the data release of its recent coronavirus vaccine trial.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals  (IONS) - Get Report fell sharply after the drug development company suffered a setback in its Huntington's disease study when its partner, Roche Holding, decided to discontinue dosing in its Phase III study of tominersen.

The iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF  (IHE) - Get Report recently traded at $179.08, down 0.46%. It has climbed 10% over the past six months, trailing the S&P 500’s 19% gain, as enthusiasm over COVID vaccines hasn’t translated to share prices.

Tags
terms:
Pharmaceuticals
Stock Traders New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Wobble, Oil Falls on Fears Virus Resurgence May Stall Reopenings

AstraZeneca Lead
INVESTING

AstraZeneca Vaccine Release Queried By Anthony Fauci, Health Officials

Sunrun CEO: Solar Gains Won't Be Reversed By Falling Oil Prices
INVESTING

Sunrun Gets Upgraded by Goldman to Buy From Neutral

GameStop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Loses Another Key Executive Ahead of Earnings Report

Discovery and Scripps Restart Deal Talks
INVESTING

Discovery Falls on UBS Downgrade to Sell

Hartford Financial Lead
INVESTING

Hartford Rejects Chubb's $23 Billion Takeover Bid

tslive-th-0323
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Reopening, Roblox, Discord, SPACs, Stocks Today

4 microsoft humphery : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Microsoft Reportedly in Talks to Buy Discord for More Than $10 Billion