Ben & Jerry's Digs Into Pet Food With New Doggie Ice Cream

There’s peanut butter & pretzel swirls in Pontch's Mix, and pumpkin and mini cookies in Rosie's Batch.
If you like Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, imagine how much your dog might like it. 

The confectionary company is betting Rover raves over its two new flavors for doggies. There’s “the frozen fun of peanut butter & pretzel swirls in Pontch's Mix and the cool creaminess of pumpkin and mini cookies in Rosie's Batch," Ben & Jerry’s, a subsidiary of Unilever  (UL) - Get Report, said in a statement.

Just be careful Lassie doesn’t go on a canine-crazed Ben & Jerry’s binge, tossing those mini-cookies all over the carpet.

But worry not, Ben and Jerry’s says: “The tasty frozen treats are paws-itively perfect for your pet, specifically formulated for dogs with a sunflower butter base.”

The new Doggie Desserts will be sold individually in 4-oz mini cups or in 4-count multipacks, with a suggested retail price of $2.99 and $4.99. They will be available in supermarkets, mass retailers and select pet stores nationwide.

The delectable are “just what a good dog needs after a raucous puppy playdate or a long walk with their human,” the company said. “All of the high-quality ingredients used in Doggie Desserts can be found in current Ben & Jerry's ice cream recipes.”

So hopefully you both come out of the experience unscarred.

"We know our fans love their dogs and treat them like family," said Lindsay Bumps, a Ben & Jerry's global marketing specialist.

Pontch's Mix and Rosie's Batch were named after two real dogs in the dog-friendly Ben & Jerry's office -- an affectionate Frenchie and a rescue mutt of mixed heritage.

Unilever recently traded at $59.43, down 1.8%, and is up 5% over the past year.

