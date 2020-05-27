Ben & Jerry's Unveils Ice Cream to Tie In With Netflix's 'Space Force'

While Netflix's comedy 'works to get boots (back) on the moon, this cosmic concoction will launch your dreams into orbit,' says Ben & Jerry’s.

Ben & Jerry’s has launched a new ice cream flavor, Boots on the Moooo’n, that’s a tie-in with the upcoming Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report comedy "Space Force."

In the Netflix series, starring Steve Carell and John Malkovich, a four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military's newest agency - Space Force - ready for lift-off.

As for the ice cream, “while Space Force works to get boots (back) on the moon, this cosmic concoction will launch your dreams into orbit,” Ben & Jerry’s wrote in its description of the new flavor on its web site.

“With fudgy astronaut cows & toffee meteors, space couldn't be any sweeter. Unless the moon was made out of sugar cookie dough. Which for this limited-time flavor, it actually is!”

The ice cream and the show will both debut Friday.

Morningstar analyst Neil Macker wasn’t particularly impressed with Netflix’s addition of 16 million subscribers in the first quarter.

“Despite subscriber additions well ahead our estimate, revenue was only 1% ahead of our projections for the first quarter,” he wrote in a commentary last month.

“We view much of the subscriber beat as a pull-forward of longer-term growth and expect the global rollout of Disney+ and launches of Peacock and HBO Max to increase churn.”

Meanwhile, “the new outlook for a lumpier and less linear multiyear path to positive free cash flow even after 2021 should give investors pause,” Macker said.

Netflix shares recently traded at $399.30, down 3.73%. The stock has gained 5.6% in the last three months.