Bed, Bath & Beyond Shares Jump After C-Level Management Shakeup at Home-Goods Retailer

Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report shares on Tuesday jumped after the home-furnishings retailer shook up its C-level staff, including the departure of six senior executives.

The Union, N.J., company said five senior members -- the chief merchandising officer, chief marketing officer, chief digital officer, chief legal officer and general counsel, and chief administrative officer -- are leaving.

A sixth executive, the chief brand officer, resigned last week, the company said in a statement.

The new team, BBBY said, "will be charged with streamlining decision-making, accelerating the pace of transformation, and reestablishing authority in the home space through a more customer-focused, omnichannel retail operation, a redefined product assortment, and a more convenient and inspirational shopping experience."

While interim leads have been appointed, the company has begun searches to fill the positions of chief merchandising officer, chief digital officer and general counsel, as well as a newly combined chief marketing and brand officer position.

"This is the first in a number of important steps we're taking," President and CEO Mark Tritton said. "Balancing our existing expertise with fresh perspectives from new, innovative leaders of change will help us to better anticipate and support our customers in their life journeys and shopping needs."

Tritton will launch his new vision in early 2020, the company said.

Bed, Bath & Beyond said in October that it was hiring Tritton, a former Target (TGT) - Get Report and Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report executive, to succeed interim CEO Mary Winston.

The company had trimmed its full-year profit guidance following weaker-than-expected same-store sales for its fiscal second quarter.

Tritton, a three-decade retail veteran, has been credited with launching Target's private-label development, which included more than 30 new brands in just 2 1/2 years and helped the group grow comparable sales for eight consecutive quarters.

At last check Bed Bath & Beyond stock was up nearly 10% at $16.67. Since Tritton was appointed in early October through the close of trading Monday, the stock had risen 53%.