TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Bed Bath & Beyond Tops Earnings Forecast, But Comparable Sale Slump

Bed Bath & Beyond said fourth quarter comparable store sales were down 20% from last year as the pandemic kept shoppers away from the home-focused retailer.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Bed Bath & Beyond  (BBBY) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Wednesday but saw net sales slide below Wall Street forecasts as the pandemic took its toll on holiday shopping traffic. 

Bed Bath & Beyond said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in February came in at 40 cents per share, up 5.3% from the same period last year and 9 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, the company said, fell 16% to $2.6 billion, just shy of analysts' estimates of a $2.626  billion tally. Comparable store sales were down 20% from last year. 

Looking into the group's current fiscal year, Bed Bath & Beyond said it sees net sales in the region of $8 billion to $8.2 billion and adjusted earnings of between $500 million and $525 million.

"Fiscal 2020 was a year of fast-paced transformation in which we reformed the past, overcame extraordinary circumstances of the present, and established a firm foundation for the future," said CEO Mark Tritton. "Despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we relentlessly focused on taking purposeful and bold steps to transform our entire organization and remained true to our plans to rebuild our authority in Home and restore this iconic Company."

"We are excited to start fresh in 2021 with our sharpened size and scale, a healthier portfolio of core banners and a stronger financial position to execute the first phase of our 3-year transformation journey," he added.  

Bed Bath & Beyond shares were marked 4.8% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $26.60 each

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Coinbase, Dogecoin, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs - 5 Things You Must Know

JPMorgan Reaches Agreement To Buy Out Chinese Partner's Stake In Mutual Fund Unit
INVESTING

JPMorgan Smashes Profit Forecast With $5.2 Billion Reserve Release Boost

Coinbase Lead
INVESTING

Coinbase Surges Ahead of Listing: Jim Cramer Says It's 'The Real Deal'

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Move Higher Ahead of Bank Earnings, Coinbase Debut in Focus

Wall St. Waits on Apple Earnings, Chipotle Crushes, Cramer's New Buy
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Coinbase, Johnson & Johnson

Stitch Fix
INVESTING

Stitch Fix Names Spaulding CEO; Lake Becomes Chairwoman

Coinbase Lead
INVESTING

Nasdaq Sets Coinbase Reference Price at $250

Coronavirus: Pfizer And BioNtech To Seek Emergency US Approval 'within Days' After Better-than-expected Test Results
INVESTING

Pfizer Expanding Production of COVID-19 Vaccine by 10%