Bed Bath & Beyond Taps Walmart and Wayfair Execs to Grow Online

Bed Bath & Beyond on Monday announced two key hires for its $3 billion e-commerce business.

Home-goods giant Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report said on Monday it had hired Wayfair's Jill Pavlovich and Walmart's Jake Griffith to strengthen the company's $3 billion e-commerce business.

Pavlovich joins the home-goods chain as senior vice president, digital commerce from online furniture retailer Wayfair (W) - Get Report, where she had previously been general manager and head of exclusive brands and merchandising.

Griffith will be joining the company as vice president for product management from retail giant Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, where he had previously been general manager for sports & fitness.

Both Pavlovich and Griffith will join Bed Bath & Beyond on April 4, the company said and will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Rafeh Masood.

"Our omni-always strategy is delivering rapid growth in our digital business, so we're delighted to strengthen our team with the appointment of Jill and Jake who will bring industry-leading omnichannel retail expertise," said Masood in a statement.

The retailer is planning to launch a string of store-owned brands, refurbished stores and will continue to invest towards a seamless digital shopping experience, Masood added.

"Jill and Jake bring deep merchandising, brand and digital retail experience to help accelerate our plans, innovate for our customers, and drive continued growth in sales and gross margin for our business," Masood added.

Pavlovich will be responsible for digital shopping, digital merchandising and related operations, the company said. Griffith will develop new digital capabilities and help improve the speed and execution of key growth initiatives at the company.

Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond launched a new bedding and bath brand called Nestwell. The line is the first of eight store-owned or private-label brands.

Shares of the Union, N.J., company were down 1.61% to $28.79 at last check on Monday.

