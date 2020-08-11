Bed Bath Lifts Debt-Reduction Suspension, Offers to Buy Notes

Bed Bath & Beyond ended its suspension of its debt-reduction efforts and offered to buy up to $300 million of its senior notes outstanding.

The company had stopped the debt-reduction efforts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meantime, Wedbush lifted its price target on the Union, N.J., home-goods retailer to $15 From $14, affirming an outperform rating.

Bed Bath shares recently traded at $12.60, off 0.5%. The shares dropped 27% year to date through Monday. At the same time, the stock has jumped 54% in the past month.

Acting on the lifting of the debt-reduction suspension, Bed Bath began cash tender offers to buy up to $300 million face amount of its notes.

The offer includes 4.195% senior notes due 2034 and 5.165% senior notes due 2044. The purchases will be up $75 million for the former and $225 million for the latter.

Bed Bath retained JPMorgan Securities as dealer-manager for the tender offers.

"We view the planned repurchase of debt at a discount as an appropriate use of cash, given the company's solid balance sheet and core business inflection," Wedbush said in a commentary cited by Dow Jones.

Last month, Bed Bath said that it planned to close 200 stores over the next two years and said its first-quarter sales fell 49% from a year earlier due to the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

The retailer posted an adjusted loss of $1.96 a share on revenue of $1.31 billion. In the year-earlier period it reported a loss of $2.91 a share on revenue of $2.57 billion.

The company had been expected to lose $1.27 a share on revenue of $1.39 billion, based on a survey of analysts by FactSet.