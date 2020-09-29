Bed Bath & Beyond Launches Same-Day Delivery

Bed Bath & Beyond is partnering with Shipt and Instacart to provide same-day delivery.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report said Tuesday that it was launching same-day delivery at its Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby stores.

Shares of the Union, N.J., home-furnishings retailer, which is scheduled to report fiscal-second-quarter results on Thursday, at last check were off nearly 2% to $14.59.

The same-day delivery service is available at a flat rate fee of $4.99 for orders over $39. Customers in eligible zip codes can shop online for products that are available for same-day delivery.

The company is partnering with Instacart and the delivery service Shipt, which is owned by Target (TGT) - Get Report.

Once an order is placed, a personal shopper from Shipt will pick up the item at the local store and deliver it to the customer's home.

Current Shipt customers will still receive free delivery on all orders over $35 when shopping directly through Shipt platforms.

Delivery cutoff times will vary based on location and zip code.

Members of the Beyond+ subscription service will be able to use their membership discount for orders placed directly on bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com. And BBBY customers will be able to apply any valid coupons.

Online shopping has increased as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Stores were largely closed for much of the past few months due to government orders. Meantime, consumers stayed home and followed social-distancing guidelines.

Bed Bath & Beyond reported digital sales growth of more than 100% in April and May each.

Earlier this year Bed Bath & Beyond introduced buy-online-pickup-in-store and contactless curbside pickup.

On Thursday, the company named Anu Gupta as chief strategy and transformation officer, effective Oct. 5.

The company said Gupta "will help to modernize the company's operating model, enhance the digital-first, omni-always shopping experience for customers, and increase profitability across the business."

Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond named Scott Lindblom chief technology officer to support what the company called its "digital-first, omni-always customer experience."