TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Bed Bath & Beyond Rating Cut at 2 More Firms During Wild Trading

Bed Bath & Beyond has been downgraded by a total of eight firms this week, including two on Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

Bed Bath & Beyond  (BBBY) - Get Report on Thursday was downgraded by Bank of America and Telsey Advisory Group, meaning at least eight firms investment firms had cut their ratings on the home-goods retailer.

Shares of the Union, N.J., company at last check were off 36% to $33.93, after trading platforms including Robinhood and Charles Schwab’s  (SCHW) - Get Report TD Ameritrade put restrictions on the stock and others including GameStop  (GME) - Get Report.

The analyst decisions come during a trading frenzy sparked largely by the Reddit-based chatroom Wallstreetbets.

In an investors' note entitled "Too Far, Too Fast for a Turnaround Story," Telsey analyst Joseph Feldman cut Bed Bath & Beyond to market perform from outperform.

The analyst, who raised his price target to $40 from $27, said that the company's share-price increase of about 120% in the past three months — and up about 150% since his upgrade to outperform in October —"far exceeds our high fundamental expectations and projected multiyear benefits from the company’s transformation."

"The sudden, sharp surge in Bed Bath & Beyond’s share price and valuation likely has been fueled by a short squeeze, given the high short interest (over 60%), and speculation by retail investors, fueled in chat rooms, much like GameStop," he wrote. 

"To be clear, we like the turnaround story at Bed Bath & Beyond, but the share price has gotten ahead of itself."

AMC Looks to Cash In on Reddit-Driven Share-Price Surge

How TD Ameritrade Restrictions Mirror Facebook, Twitter

GameStop Whiplashes After Trading Platforms Impose Restrictions

WallStreetBets and the GameStop Short Squeeze - Lessons for Investors

Bank of America analyst Curtis Nagle said he was downgrading the stock to neutral from buy, with a price target of $55, up from $31, "following a significant increase in share price and valuation."

"We still see the potential for upside on short squeezing (see below for technical analysis) and remain very bullish on the prospects of a fundamental earnings turnaround," Nagle said.

"[But] the sheer speed and magnitude of the price increase make it harder for us to justify a buy rating."

Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded Wednesday by analysts at Wedbush and Baird in response to the company's recent stock-price surge.

Standpoint Research analyst Ronnie Moas downgraded the company to hold from buy on Wednesday, while Odeon Capital analyst Alexander Arnold downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to hold from buy.

On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond received a rare double downgrade from analysts at Raymond James, to market perform from strong buy, while UBS downgraded the company to sell from neutral. 

Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
MARKETS

Dow Up 600 Points as Wall Street Bounces Back From Steep Losses

Here's Why Shares of GameStop Are Losing Ground Friday
INVESTING

GameStop Resumes Wall Street's Wildest Ride Amid Robinhood Restrictions, Reddit-Fueled Rally

4. New York Mets
INVESTING

Mets Fans Worry That GameStop's Rise Will Mean Mets Losses

GameStop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Nosedives on Restrictions by Robinhood, Other Platforms

Why Jim Cramer Thinks That Twitter Is a 'Must Buy' Despite Stock's Tumble
INVESTING

Twitter Up as KeyBanc Sees Ad Recovery, Revenue Growth

Wall Street Lead
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer's Top Analyst on GME, American Airlines, Apple, Tesla, Stock Market Thursday

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook Oversight Board Overturns Four of Company's Five Rulings

Palantir Lead
INVESTING

Palantir Inks Accord to Provide Software to Mining Giant Rio Tinto