Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts 2,800 Workers at HQ and Stores

The home-goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report said it would cut 2,800, or about 5%, of its employees .

The company, like many peers in retail, has struggled as the internet stole its shoppers and the coronavirus pandemic shut many of its stores for months.

Bed Bath shares were at last check up 0.7% at $12.27. They closed the regular Wednesday session down 1.1% at $12.18. They have slumped 30% so far this year. That compares to an 8% gain for the S&P 500 index.

Bed Bath in a statement unveiled “a major realignment of its organizational structure, estimated to generate future annual pretax cost savings" of some $150 million.

“This represents a portion of the anticipated savings from the previously disclosed comprehensive restructuring plan, which is expected to deliver annualized improvement” of $250 million to $350 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding one-time costs, over the next two to three years, the company said.

The restructuring includes the 2,800-job cut across corporate headquarters, in Union, N.J., and retail stores. The workforce totaled 55,000 as of February.

Bed Bath expects to incur pretax cash restructuring charges of $25 million in fiscal 2020, primarily for severance and related costs. All of it will be expensed in the fiscal second quarter.

“Today's action forms part of a series of changes we are making to reduce the cost of our business, further simplify our operations and support our teams so we can emerge from the pandemic in an even stronger position,” said Bed Bath Chief Executive Mark Tritton.